Gang member sentenced to 75 years for role in teen's murder in Bedford County

BEDFORD — An MS-13 gang member who pleaded guilty to his role in the March 2017 slaying of a Lynchburg teenager in Bedford County was sentenced Tuesday to 75 years in prison.

Lisandro Antonio Posada-Vasquez, 28, is among a group of gang members involved in the brutal murder of Raymond Wood, 17. Posada-Vasquez in September 2018 pleaded guilty to capital murder, but because of changes in state law abolishing the death penalty he entered a guilty plea Tuesday to an amended charge of aggravated murder.

He also was convicted of abduction for a financial benefit and gang participation. A robbery charge against him was dropped Tuesday at his sentencing hearing in Bedford County Circuit Court.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Wes Nance has said Posada-Vasquez was among those in the group who directly inflicted fatal wounds on Wood that night. Wood, who sold marijuana and according to prosecutors was seen by the gang as a rival, was abducted from his front lawn in Lynchburg and driven to a rural Bedford County road, where he was choked unconscious and stabbed repeatedly.

Posada-Vasquez was one of four gang members sent to the Lynchburg area and at the time was living in Montgomery County, Maryland, Nance has said. The gang set up a fake marijuana deal to lure Wood out of his home and drove him to Roaring Run Road in Bedford County, according to prosecutors’ evidence. A passing driver came across the scene of Wood’s murder and Posada-Vasquez was one of several assailants to flee the area into the woods, Nance has said.

The defendant was arrested with others after a vehicle stop in Forest the morning after Wood’s murder, which prompted a large investigation that crossed state and national borders and marked the first time Central Virginia had seen such a gruesome crime attributed to the MS-13 gang.

A knife more than 10 inches long was the murder weapon; it was buried shortly after the killing and recovered by investigators in June 2018, according to evidence. Four others aside from Posada-Vasquez have been charged or convicted in connection with killing Wood.

Amy Tharp, a state medical examiner who conducted Wood’s autopsy, has testified the cause of death was sharp force injuries to the neck, torso and right arm, and Wood had rapid blood loss.

Judge James Updike sentenced Posada-Vasquez to life in prison on the combined charges, which is suspended after 75 years, and credited him with time served since his 2017 arrest. The horrific crime calls for a lengthy prison sentence, Nance said.

“It’s one more defendant that has finally gotten to a day of justice for Raymond Wood and his family,” said Nance. “We’re very satisfied with that.”

He said three jury trials for co-defendants have put the Wood family through a lot and Posada-Vasquez was the first to plead guilty and take responsibility for his actions.

Kevin Josue Soto Bonilla was found guilty of capital murder and received a life sentence in December 2019. Victor Arnoldo Rodas was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to 55 years in February 2019 in connection with Wood’s killing.

The sentencing for Josue Moises Coreas-Ventura, who last month was convicted by a jury for aggravated murder in commission of abduction for financial benefit, is set for October. Another co-defendant, Cristian Sanchez Gomez, awaits trial on charges of murder, robbery and abduction for financial benefit.

“So one more hurdle has been cleared, but there is still several to go,” Nance said.

