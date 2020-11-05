Gladys man sentenced to eight years on meth distribution charge in Amherst

AMHERST — A Gladys man was sentenced to eight years and six months in prison Wednesday after pleading guilty to conspiring to distributing 10 grams or more of methamphetamine in Amherst County.
Melvin Eugene Houston III, 46, was a major meth distributor in Amherst County from November 2018 to January 2019, Commonwealth's Attorney Lyle Carver said during a hearing in Amherst Circuit Court. Carver said Houston was a key figure in a drug network involving multiple co-conspirators and dealers.
Carver said Houston upon his November 2018 release from jail "rapidly escalated to dealing significant amounts of drugs in the area." Several co-defendants, some of whom have been convicted and sentenced on drug charges, would have testified against him if the case had gone to trial, Carver said.
Multiple controlled buys overseen by law enforcement involving co-defendant Atha Elizabeth Dunn, of Madison Heights, and the defendant were conducted, according to prosecutors' evidence. Dunn, who according to court records was sentenced in August to more than a year in jail on drug charges, would have testified Houston and another co-defendant sold her more than 100 grams a week and the total later doubled.
Houston sold meth in Madison Heights and Monroe and was described by Dunn as "the face of the operation," Carver said. Investigators monitored controlled buys involving Houston in Campbell County also and tracked his vehicle, the prosecutor said.
In January 2019 Houston was under surveillance of law enforcement when he and a co-defendant traveled to Roanoke and stayed in a hotel room. That location later was searched and authorities found 46 grams of cocaine, more than 500 grams of meth and multiple other drugs with a combined value of $116,760, Carver said.
Houston received his drug supply in Roanoke and admitted to authorities of distributing in Amherst County and surrounding areas, saying at one point in an interview: "I pretty much have the Lynchburg area on lockdown."
Carver said the plea agreement is necessary because a lengthy jury trial would otherwise have been required, which currently is not an option with restrictions on certain judicial functions driven by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"A lot of factors go into a decision like this," Carver said. "COVID makes this a much-needed plea agreement... this is fair to the defendant. It also serves the commonwealth's purpose."
Carver said Houston also is anticipated to receive a five-year sentence on several separate drug-related charges in Campbell County and he also faces federal charges.
Ronnie West, Houston's attorney, said in court the defense would have combated much of prosecutors' evidence had the case proceeded to trial.
Houston faced up to five years to life in prison on the Amherst felony charge. He apologized to his family just before sentencing. "Once in a while you get shone the light in strange places if you look at it right," Houston told Judge Michael Garrett.
As part of the plea deal, Houston has 31 years and six months of suspended prison time and was fined $5,000. Garrett also warned him to abide by court-ordered conditions of a suspended sentence of 31 years and six months.
"I hope this is it for you," Garrett said to Houston.
