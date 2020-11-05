Gladys man sentenced to eight years on meth distribution charge in Amherst

In January 2019 Houston was under surveillance of law enforcement when he and a co-defendant traveled to Roanoke and stayed in a hotel room. That location later was searched and authorities found 46 grams of cocaine, more than 500 grams of meth and multiple other drugs with a combined value of $116,760, Carver said.

Houston received his drug supply in Roanoke and admitted to authorities of distributing in Amherst County and surrounding areas, saying at one point in an interview: "I pretty much have the Lynchburg area on lockdown."

Carver said the plea agreement is necessary because a lengthy jury trial would otherwise have been required, which currently is not an option with restrictions on certain judicial functions driven by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"A lot of factors go into a decision like this," Carver said. "COVID makes this a much-needed plea agreement... this is fair to the defendant. It also serves the commonwealth's purpose."

Carver said Houston also is anticipated to receive a five-year sentence on several separate drug-related charges in Campbell County and he also faces federal charges.

Ronnie West, Houston's attorney, said in court the defense would have combated much of prosecutors' evidence had the case proceeded to trial.