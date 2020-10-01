Gladys woman accused of child abuse jailed on new wounding charge

RUSTBURG — A Gladys woman charged with abusing a child who died in the hospital two weeks ago is now back in jail on a new charge of aggravated malicious wounding.

Megan Marie Paris, 30, appeared in Campbell County Juvenile & Domestic Relations District Court on Thursday for what was originally scheduled to be a bond appeal hearing from prosecutors.

She was previously out of jail on a $2,000 bond after her initial Sept. 17 arrest.

Paris was the caregiver to a 3-year-old living in Gladys, according to a news release from the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. That child was airlifted to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital on Sept. 17 with life-threatening injuries and died the following day.

Only attorneys and people directly involved in the case were allowed into the courtroom Thursday morning for Paris’ hearing, with court personnel citing safety concerns related to COVID-19.

Orders from the Virginia Supreme Court at the beginning of the pandemic limited in-person hearings to certain necessary parties and included members of the press on that list. Judicial orders issued since then don't expressly limit hearing attendance, but direct judges to enact safety measures in courtrooms that would ensure people can remain six feet apart.