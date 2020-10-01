Gladys woman accused of child abuse jailed on new wounding charge

RUSTBURG — A Gladys woman charged with abusing a child who died in the hospital two weeks ago is now back in jail on a new charge of aggravated malicious wounding.
Megan Marie Paris, 30, appeared in Campbell County Juvenile & Domestic Relations District Court on Thursday for what was originally scheduled to be a bond appeal hearing from prosecutors.
She was previously out of jail on a $2,000 bond after her initial Sept. 17 arrest.
Paris was the caregiver to a 3-year-old living in Gladys, according to a news release from the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. That child was airlifted to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital on Sept. 17 with life-threatening injuries and died the following day.
Support Local Journalism
Only attorneys and people directly involved in the case were allowed into the courtroom Thursday morning for Paris’ hearing, with court personnel citing safety concerns related to COVID-19.
Orders from the Virginia Supreme Court at the beginning of the pandemic limited in-person hearings to certain necessary parties and included members of the press on that list. Judicial orders issued since then don't expressly limit hearing attendance, but direct judges to enact safety measures in courtrooms that would ensure people can remain six feet apart.
Reporters from The News & Advance have not been excluded from hearings in any other courtroom in the local judicial district for that reason.
Investigators charged Paris Thursday with aggravated malicious wounding, which bears a potential sentence of 20 years to life in prison, according to a news release. They’re still waiting for the results of an autopsy on the child’s body.
Campbell County Commonwealth’s Attorney Paul McAndrews said Judge Brooke Willse Gaddy decided to hold Paris without bail on the new charge.
Paris’ attorney will be appealing her bond next week, McAndrews said.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.