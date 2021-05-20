 Skip to main content
Gladys woman charged with murder of toddler
top story

Gladys woman charged with murder of toddler

A Gladys woman accused of beating her boyfriend’s toddler to death in September now faces a charge of first-degree murder.

Megan Marie Paris, 30, was indicted on the murder charge this week in Campbell Circuit Court, along with prior charges of aggravated malicious wounding and child abuse or neglect of 3-year-old Ian Berger.

The boy was airlifted to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital on Sept. 17 for treatment of severe head injuries and died the next morning, law enforcement has said.

Paris was taking care of the child at the time, according to evidence presented by Commonwealth’s Attorney Paul McAndrews in Paris’ bond hearing last year, when she wasn’t charged with murder.

At the time, he referred to the death as a “potential homicide,” referencing the severity of the injuries and changing statements Paris made to law enforcement.

Medical examiners said the boy's injuries were on level with the force behind a car crash, according to McAndrews, and the child’s father found a cracked soap dish and soiled pair of the child’s pants in the trash. Child Protective Services had investigated Paris months beforehand, he said.

Paris is held without bond at the Amherst County Adult Detention Center. The case is scheduled for a jury trial Oct. 18.

Megan Marie Paris

Megan Marie Paris

