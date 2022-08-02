Goodview man sentenced in DUI wreck that injured couple

BEDFORD — A Goodview man was sentenced Tuesday to eight years in prison for his role in a DUI-related wreck in Bedford County that injured a couple who had an infant in the vehicle.

Brandon Wayne Bateman, 36, pleaded no contest in March to two felony counts of maiming; one count of driving under the influence of alcohol, fourth offense in 10 years; and one count of driving without a license because of previous offense while under the influence.

The Farmville couple testified extensively Tuesday of their injuries and emotional trauma from the Nov. 6, 2021 wreck. Their daughter suffered only bruising from the incident, the mother testified.

Bateman drove a pickup truck that night from Timberlake Road into Bedford County and was observed by witnesses driving erratically and well over the speed limit on Virginia 122, Bedford Commonwealth’s Attorney Wes Nance said. In the Bunker Hill plant area, his truck ran off the side of the road, overcorrected and struck the other vehicle at a high rate of speed.

The female passenger testified she saw Bateman’s truck approaching and yelled: “Oh my God. He’s going to hit us!”

She said she was airlifted to the hospital and suffered a broken arm and leg. She was hospitalized for four days, underwent surgery and was confined to a wheelchair for several months. She testified of her many negative psychological effects, including losing out on many important moments of her daughter’s first year and losing the ability to breastfeed, and she can’t drive at night because of panic attacks from headlights in the opposite lane.

She said the wreck also crippled the couple financially with medical bills, and they both are still dealing with physical effects.

She has nightmares of the crash and thinks about how much worse it could have been.

The driver who was hit testified he was turning left off Joppa Mill Road and onto Virginia 122 when he saw lights flashing he went blank as he lost consciousness during the wreck. He, too, was airlifted, suffered three broken bones in his right foot, severely hurt his wrist and had brain hemorrhaging, according to his testimony.

He was out of work until late April and testified he has headaches, hears constant ringing in his ears and is at increased risk for Alzheimer’s because of the wreck.

Still walking with a severe limp, he said their injuries are a result of Bateman’s bad judgment and he feels a 10-year sentence is appropriate for a defendant in his sixth DUI offense who hasn’t learned from previous incidents.

Bateman’s mother apologized in court to the couple and testified her son has dealt with alcohol abuse as a boy following the death of his father from cancer. She testified he is a wonderful person who turns into someone else when he drinks alcohol and he needs more intense treatment.

Bateman testified he has struggled with alcoholism since age 9, when his dad died.

“When my father passed away, I didn’t want to live life,” Bateman said. “I didn’t want to be here.”

He said he doesn’t remember the wreck and said he wants to seek treatment through a Christian program he can afford. Bateman said he also has nightmares because of the event.

“The guilt I hold is unreal,” Bateman said.

Bateman read from a letter he wrote to the couple that said three years ago his mother was hit by a man who fell asleep at the wheel and he knows how it feels to be impacted by such an event.

“I now have become that man,” Bateman said, adding he has spent much time praying for forgiveness. “There is no bigger wake-up call in the world than this.”

Bateman said he never meant to hurt anyone, hopes the couple can find healing and vowed to stay sober one day at a time, “so help me God.”

Nance said Bateman ignored previous court rulings to stay away from alcohol and is not being prosecuted because of his disease or mental health but rather his decision to drive drunk that night.

“If he fell off the wagon and stayed at home, we wouldn’t be here today,” Nance said.

Nance said Bateman had his first DUI offense 15 years ago and spoke in a frustrated tone of Bateman's repeated behavior and endangering others, not just harming the victims, in a 15-mile trip at speeds of 80 to 100 miles per hour. He referred to all aspects of Bateman’s actions as “aggravating” and said his blood alcohol content was .19, more than twice the legal limit.

Nance asked for a 10-year sentence, adding it was rare for his office to request more than half above the high end of sentencing guidelines but “this is the case for it.”

Judge James Updike says in his opinion the guidelines that call for a low end of two years to a high of nearly four years are “woefully low” because of the circumstances and Bateman’s chronic history of alcohol-related recidivism.

Updike said one thing he knows from more than four decades in the legal profession: everyone makes mistakes, and two types of people are those who learn from them and those who keep repeating them; Bateman has shown he is the latter.

The couple’s medical bills combined exceed $304,000 and they are pursing civil litigation, according to Nance.

Updike, in sentencing Bateman, ordered he pay $5,000 apiece to both victims in monthly installments of restitution to go toward that figure and credited him with time served since his arrest following the wreck.