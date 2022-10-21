Greensboro man charged with murder in Bedford County woman's death

A North Carolina man is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the homicide of a Bedford County woman, authorities said Friday.

Trenton Frye, 28, of Greensboro, is accused in the death of Katlyn Montgomery, 28, of Forest, according to a news release from the Bedford County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office responded Oct. 7 to Madison View Drive in Forest because Montgomery was unresponsive. She was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital, where she died Oct. 8.

Frye was identified as a suspect through a joint investigation between the sheriff's office and the FBI. He was taken into custody without incident in Greensboro on Thursday, and he awaits extradition to Bedford County, the sheriff's office said.

In a statement that accompanied the news release, Montgomery's family said, "Katlyn was an amazing devoted and loving mother to her 4-year-old daughter. She brightened every room she ever entered and was the light of our life. She never met a stranger and would go out of her way to help anyone.

"She believed in love and unity. She believed that everyone deserves the chance to be happy and live life to the fullest. Her family is devastated by this tragedy, especially her mother who is grieving the ultimate loss. She was a loving daughter, the funny sister, the sweet granddaughter, the lovable niece, the feisty cousin, and the friend who loved with no limits.

"She will be dearly missed by everyone, and our family will always honor her memory. The last thing Katlyn wrote in her journal was I am loved. Our pain will become our purpose to carry on her legacy and remind everyone they are loved."

In the news release, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office thanked the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, the Bedford Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, the United States Attorney’s Office and the Greensboro Police Department for their assistance in this investigation.

Authorities ask anyone with information about this case to call Bedford County dispatch at (540) 586-7827 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900 or enter your tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3TIPS app on your mobile device. Crime Stoppers callers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.