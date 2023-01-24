Guardianship review dropped in case of arson at old Bedford school

BEDFORD — Sentencing for a Bedford man convicted of breaking into the old Bedford Middle School and setting the structure ablaze is set to move forward after his attorney said Tuesday a review of guardianship has been withdrawn.

Daniel Jared Flint, 24, was arrested Feb. 19, 2020, on charges of arson and burglary in connection with the fire. Firefighters on Jan. 23, 2020, first arrived at the former school — erected in 1930 at a prominent spot within the town of Bedford on Longwood Avenue — at 3 a.m. to find a widespread fire they believed had been burning well before a 911 call came in. Multiple crews responded to the scene and battled the blaze for hours on end.

The structure, which is slated to become apartments, remained standing, though the interior was heavily damaged. No one was injured.

Law enforcement received hundreds of tips in the weeks following the fire, and a search warrant in the case states Flint’s mother relayed Flint had talked about setting it.

Bedford Commonwealth's Attorney Wes Nance has said Flint voluntarily admitted to police he broke in through a side window and set aerosol cans alight in different spots. Flint has pleaded guilty to charges of arson and burglary, which Nance said combined carry a maximum sentence of 30 years, and he also faces three felony counts of violating probation.

A sentencing has been held off as attorneys took up mental health factors in the case, including Flint’s autism diagnosis. Flint’s mental health came up in a prior case, when he was convicted of shooting at vehicles near Thaxton in 2016.

Robert Haxter, a clinical psychologist who has interviewed Flint, testified at an April 2022 hearing in Bedford Circuit Court he believes the defendant should be considered for a guardianship arrangement. Haxter testified then he didn't believe Flint, who has admitted to no longer taking medication, can make his own mental health choices and Flint’s judgment on social situations is “significantly impaired.”

Michael Lonchar, Flint's attorney, said at a review hearing Tuesday in Bedford Circuit Court the guardian review is withdrawn. Nance said Flint's competency in the case is not an issue.

Sentencing is set for 1:30 p.m. March 21 in Bedford Circuit Court.