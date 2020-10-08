Hearing reveals details of injuries to Gladys toddler who died last month

Attorneys said Wednesday that the autopsy isn’t complete and likely won’t be for another month.

Paris told law enforcement she was watching over the child that day and gave a detailed account of what he did that morning, according to McAndrews. She told investigators that he fell out of a booster seat after appearing “spaced out” at lunch, and then he hit his head on a door frame at least twice when she tried to bathe and change him.

At first, McAndrews said, she was “adamant” on that version of events, but when confronted by investigators with the fact the child couldn’t have received his injuries that way, she admitted she lied.

Then, McAndrews said, Paris told investigators she found the child unresponsive on the landing of basement stairs, having left the door to the stairway open after going to let the basement tenant’s dog out. McAndrews added the tenant said Paris had never let the dog out in the past.

In that second version of events, Paris said she then bathed him but didn’t call 911.

The child’s father said he found a cracked soap dish and a soiled pair of the child’s pants in the trash can, according to McAndrews.