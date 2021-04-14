High-speed Madison Heights chase that injured Amherst deputy lands man four-year sentence

Amherst County Sheriff’s Lt. Dallas Hill had arrived there seconds prior, intending to stop any vehicles at the intersection so they wouldn’t be hit, dashboard camera footage from Hill’s car showed in court. One red truck drove through the intersection heading eastbound on Virginia 130 and was hit by Finnegan’s truck at what Hudson said was about 40 mph, pushing it into Hill’s car.

Hill’s body camera footage showed the sharp jolt of the crash and his vehicle's airbag expanding. He appeared to be in shock, groaning and arms dangling immediately after his car was hit, panicked and unintelligible, as other officers dragged him from the scene and reassured him before calling for fire and EMS response and laying him on the asphalt.

Officers at the scene rushed to Finnegan’s truck after the crash as well, and officer camera footage showed its entire hood mangled to a black stump. Hudson demanded Finnegan show both hands past his vehicle's airbag before pulling him out of the truck with the help of another officer and taking Finnegan to the ground, where he was handcuffed.

Hill was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment of his injuries and was released later that evening, the sheriff’s office said at the time. Finnegan and the driver of the red truck were also taken to the hospital for injuries and later recovered.