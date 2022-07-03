Hit-and-run seriously injures woman in Lynchburg

Lynchburg police are seeking more information after a woman was seriously injured Saturday night in a hit-and-run.

Officers responded at 9:48 p.m. Saturday to the 1000 block of Ardmore Drive for a woman who had been hit by a vehicle.

The 38-year-old woman was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Police said that according to witnesses, a white, mid-2000s Nissan Maxima with tinted windows hit the woman and fled toward Old Forest Road. Officers couldn't find the vehicle. It might have front-end damage from the collision, police said in a news release.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Officer Bauserman with the LPD Traffic and Safety Unit at (434) 455-6047 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

Anyone who may have captured video of this incident on a security or doorbell camera is asked to share the footage on the Neighbors portal.