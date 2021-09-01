'Ignition point' for Fifth & Federal clash lands man 1.5-year sentence

A Lynchburg man was sentenced Wednesday to one and a half years in prison for setting a match to the powder keg that was a tense protest at Fifth & Federal Station last year.

That match came in the form of an M-80 firecracker, which made a loud pop that many mistook for a gunshot and sparked violence that lasted the night, left the restaurant trashed and sent one Lynchburg Police Department officer to the hospital with a head injury.

Edwin Kyle Demerly, 25, is one of close to 20 people who’ve faced criminal charges from the night of May 31, 2020. He pleaded guilty to inciting a riot in late June of this year and has owned up to setting off the firecracker since receiving a call from a detective in the months after the clash.

He said at his sentencing hearing in Lynchburg Circuit Court that he was there for the evening protest outside the restaurant, which called for racial justice and support of the Black Lives Matter movement following the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.