'Ignition point' for Fifth & Federal clash lands man 1.5-year sentence

A Lynchburg man was sentenced Wednesday to one and a half years in prison for setting a match to the powder keg that was a tense protest at Fifth & Federal Station last year.
That match came in the form of an M-80 firecracker, which made a loud pop that many mistook for a gunshot and sparked violence that lasted the night, left the restaurant trashed and sent one Lynchburg Police Department officer to the hospital with a head injury.
Edwin Kyle Demerly, 25, is one of close to 20 people who’ve faced criminal charges from the night of May 31, 2020. He pleaded guilty to inciting a riot in late June of this year and has owned up to setting off the firecracker since receiving a call from a detective in the months after the clash.
He said at his sentencing hearing in Lynchburg Circuit Court that he was there for the evening protest outside the restaurant, which called for racial justice and support of the Black Lives Matter movement following the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Protestors honed in on that site because of a social media post from the restaurant’s owner that many found to be racially insensitive. The post was a reply in support of another post from Jerry Falwell Jr., then president of Liberty University, decrying mask mandates from Gov. Ralph Northam by showing a mask featuring a photo from Northam's college yearbook showing one man in blackface and another in a KKK robe; Northam faced a scandal in 2019 after he was accused of being one of the two men. Both Falwell and Josh Read, the owner of Fifth & Federal, have since apologized for those posts.
Witnesses have said the protest remained peaceful into the evening until tensions mounted, more people gathered and started shouting.
Read previously testified in a separate hearing earlier this summer that he contacted some friends that evening stating he was concerned for the safety of his restaurant and the people there. Though witnesses have said about 20 armed men ended up inside the restaurant that night, many of them self-professed members of area militias, Read denied that he called in a militia for protection.
“We showed up as a bunch of citizens concerned about a man’s business,” Paul Cangialosi said at that prior hearing.
Himself registered in several area militias, Cangialosi said he came to the restaurant with an AR-15 rifle, a sidearm and body armor. It wasn’t until 3 a.m., after hours of facing flying rocks and shattering glass, that he said those inside felt safe enough to leave.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Bethany Harrison said at that hearing whether those in the restaurant were part of a militia, the Boy Scouts or the Rotary Club made no difference when it came to the violent actions of those outside.
Read said he helped at least one person onto the restaurant’s roof who “may have been” armed, but couldn’t provide that person’s full name under cross examination. Read said he left the area just before the firecracker went off.
Harrison said Wednesday that witnesses have made mention of people with guns on the rooftop, but one who came forward during investigations didn’t mention that to law enforcement and gave conflicting testimony about other parts of the night, and no one has approached her office about that.
Any videos of that night she’s seen don’t clearly depict anyone pointing guns from the roof.
“All the facts and circumstances make a determination about whether it’s brandishing, where you’re putting someone in reasonable apprehension of being shot, basically,” she said, adding there was no testimony from previous hearings indicating anyone was pointing a gun out from the roof.
She mentioned a law recently passed by the General Assembly that outlawed armed gatherings with intent to intimidate, though that law took effect this summer and evidence is unclear as to whether that would’ve applied to the events that night.
Demerly said Wednesday he had grown frustrated at the peaceful protest and wanted to “get the crowd motivated and riled up,” having left the protest that night to drink and do some cocaine before returning, picking up the firecracker from home at one point.
He said his decision to light off the firecracker was “irrational,” and though he intended to start a riot with the act, he didn’t intend for other outcomes, like the crowd targeting the neighboring building or law enforcement that night.
Harrison played back several videos of that night from both witnesses and security cameras, depicting people milling around just before the firecracker went off, then scattering, running at police and yelling, “Shots!” once it went off.
After that, many people threw rocks and bricks at the Fifth & Federal building and neighboring Adams Motor Company building, at first en masse and then with sporadic frequency amid near-constant yelling, according to videos and prior witnesses.
The following morning, shattered glass and debris littered the streets and called for a massive cleanup, and city officials imposed a curfew because of the violence that night.
Harrison asked for a “significant” sentence for Demerly, specifying after the hearing that she was hoping for about three years. She likened his actions to terrorism and mentioned others with lesser roles that night have been sentenced to up to seven months in jail.
She called him the “ignition point” for the destruction that night — not only hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage to the two buildings, but damage to police property and a head injury to one officer that required emergency treatment and stitches.
Jonathan Wallis, Demerly’s attorney, emphasized his client has done nothing but take responsibility for what happened, turning himself in and agreeing to pay more than $25,500 in restitution installments. Demerly wrote Read an apology letter, which also acknowledged Read’s apology.
Lynchburg Circuit Judge F. Patrick Yeatts said lighting the powder keg that night isn’t the way to go about creating social change. He said the sentence he’d impose would need to make it clear there’d be serious consequences for such actions, though he added others present that night likely wouldn’t heed what happened in Demerly’s court proceedings, nor would they care.
Yeatts sentenced Demerly to an active one and a half years in prison, followed by two years of supervised probation on the condition that he be of good behavior for five years. Demerly will get credit for seven and a half months he’s been in jail and will need to pay restitution and attend any treatment ordered by probation workers.
“I think the message is being made clear that … if you come into the city just to do this and destroy things, that you will receive a punishment and that punishment will be active time,” Harrison said after the hearing.