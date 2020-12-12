In wake of protests, Lynchburg police ask for community feedback in anonymous survey

Lynchburg police are asking Hill City residents for a candid assessment of their performance.

The Lynchburg Police Department on Monday launched an anonymous survey aimed at gauging how residents view officer behavior and crime levels in their neighborhoods.

“We want to ensure our residents receive the best service possible from the Lynchburg Police Department, whether they interact with us at a community event or during a traffic stop,” Chief Ryan Zuidema said in a statement. “As we continue to listen to the needs of our community, this survey will serve as another tool to understand expectations so we can better serve as their partners and protectors.”

In a year marked by a deadly pandemic and a national movement against police violence, Lynchburg law enforcement officials hope to use the responses to develop an “action plan” detailing steps they’ve taken — and plan to take — to address community concerns, according to spokeswoman Carrie Dungan.

The action plan also will incorporate feedback provided to the department at a series of listening sessions held across the city this summer and from activists and community members who met privately with police leadership. The plan is expected to be released early next year.