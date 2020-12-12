In wake of protests, Lynchburg police ask for community feedback in anonymous survey

Lynchburg police are asking Hill City residents for a candid assessment of their performance.
The Lynchburg Police Department on Monday launched an anonymous survey aimed at gauging how residents view officer behavior and crime levels in their neighborhoods.
“We want to ensure our residents receive the best service possible from the Lynchburg Police Department, whether they interact with us at a community event or during a traffic stop,” Chief Ryan Zuidema said in a statement. “As we continue to listen to the needs of our community, this survey will serve as another tool to understand expectations so we can better serve as their partners and protectors.”
In a year marked by a deadly pandemic and a national movement against police violence, Lynchburg law enforcement officials hope to use the responses to develop an “action plan” detailing steps they’ve taken — and plan to take — to address community concerns, according to spokeswoman Carrie Dungan.
The action plan also will incorporate feedback provided to the department at a series of listening sessions held across the city this summer and from activists and community members who met privately with police leadership. The plan is expected to be released early next year.
Lynchburg police are required to survey city residents every two years as part of a routine accreditation process. But Dungan said the LPD plans to survey residents every year.
Dungan said this year’s survey is more robust than previous iterations. The online questionnaire includes 21 questions — more than twice the number of questions found in the department’s 2018 survey.
Many of the new questions included in the 2020 survey ask residents to evaluate the department’s ability to effectively communicate and to describe the level of trust between police officers and community members.
“We wanted to have more specific questions to learn about our relationship with the community and our community’s perception of our performance,” Dungan said. “There’s always ways for us to improve.”
Trust and transparency were major themes at protests held in Lynchburg this spring in the wake of the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis.
At a rally held at Miller Park in early June, several speakers called on police to begin a constructive dialogue with demonstrators.
Police Department officials hope renewed interest in police accountability will lead to a surge in survey responses. Dungan said more than 80 people had completed the survey in its first two days — eclipsing the total number of respondents to the 2018 survey.
The 2018 survey found residents considered drunk driving, narcotics and theft to be among the most serious issues facing their neighborhoods.
They also listed speeding and other traffic violations as major concerns.
In response to an open-ended question asking residents to evaluate police performance, more than three quarters of the residents responded positively, according to the survey results. Some commended the department but others urged police to develop closer bonds to those who live in the city.
“The newer officers would be much more approachable if they would slow down in neighborhoods and actually roll their windows down (or even get out and walk around) and get to know the good residents in the areas they work who appreciate what they do,” one resident wrote.
The deadline for participation in the survey is Dec. 28.
The survey can be completed online at www.surveymonkey.com/r/8899VG9.
