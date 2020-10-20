Indictment: Three more MS-13 members linked to arranging for Lynchburg teen's killing

In a new indictment Monday from a federal grand jury, the three men are also directly linked to Wood’s killing and charged with conspiracy to commit murder in aid of racketeering for their roles.

Specifically, Flores-Reyes provided the vehicle to take gang members to Lynchburg and called them “to provide them encouragement to murder” Wood, according to the indictment. Following the killing, all three men called around to members of the gang trying to find out where those involved had escaped to. Flores-Reyes, Alvarado-Requeno and Corea Diaz all conspired together and arranged for gang members to be sent to the killing, the indictment states.

All three men have been in custody since fall 2017.

Three other men who’d end up being charged locally with murdering Wood were arrested within 24 hours of deputies finding the body, while two more escaped. They were on the lam for about six months before law enforcement found them and arrested them.

Rodas was found guilty after an October 2018 jury trial in Bedford County Circuit Court and sentenced to 55 years in prison. Another man charged with participating in Wood’s murder, Kevin Josue Soto Bonilla, pleaded guilty to most of his charges last December at the close of a jury trial and was sentenced to life in prison.