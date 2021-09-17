Investigation into Lynchburg jail barricade continues, one month later

Salmon said that before the impacts of the pandemic, most inmates requiring low or moderate levels of security were let out of their cell blocks for periods in the morning and evening with a lockdown around lunchtime, which matches what some Lynchburg inmates told The News & Advance in interviews.

“Our goal is to provide as much time as feasible for the inmates to be out of their cells,” Salmon wrote in a response to questions. “We look forward to getting fully staffed and moving past COVID so that we can resume normal operational procedures.”

Though he couldn't provide an average amount of time inmates have been spending outside of their cells and that time changes depending on staffing levels and the housing unit, he said it's been well over Department of Corrections requirements of one hour of exercise per week.

Salmon confirmed that a major and captain at the top of the Lynchburg jail's administration now have different supervisory roles within the jail authority and the Lynchburg jail now has new leadership.

"This change was not a direct result of the incident on August 10th, as it had been in the making prior to the incident; however, we felt like it was a good time to make the change," he stated.