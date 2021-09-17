Investigation into Lynchburg jail barricade continues, one month later

A little over a month after an inmate barricade at the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center left a high-security cell block trashed, jail administrators are still picking up the pieces and Virginia State Police continue to investigate.
Inmates in the Ninth Street jail’s maximum security K unit took control of it the evening of Aug. 10, barricading themselves in and heavily damaging much of the equipment and property inside, Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority Administrator Joshua Salmon said at a news conference the following day. There were 66 inmates in the cell block at the time, some of them doubled up in its 48 cells, which he added isn’t unusual.
Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the jail during the course of the 14-hour barricade, reporting no risk of danger to the public. The barricade ended the next morning without any use of force or injuries, Lynchburg Police Department Chief Ryan Zuidema previously said, with inmates relocated within the jail.
Details from officials on what caused the barricade and what specifically took place have been sparse — once the jail authority closed an internal investigation, it turned over its findings to the Virginia State Police, which is now conducting its own investigation. Questions sent to a VSP spokesperson on whether that investigation is limited to any potential criminal conduct of inmates remained unanswered.
Now, the K pod has been professionally cleaned and any maintenance issues fixed, Salmon said, though some electronics and cameras still are on order. The Lynchburg jail was shut down to visitation after the barricade, and soaring local rates of COVID-19 infections led BRRJA to shut down all its facilities to visitors Sept. 1.
Besides that, the pandemic has been a major factor causing consistent stress on the jail authority’s staff and inmates alike.
At a news conference immediately following the barricade, Salmon said staffing at the jail was “adequate” at the time and the barricade didn’t occur due to lack of staffing. At that time, the overall authority was experiencing its largest staffing deficit in at least a year.
Last August, the authority had 28 vacancies out of 400 total positions across its five jails in Lynchburg, Amherst, Bedford, Campbell and Halifax counties, according to numbers provided by Salmon. Vacancies were up to 63 this August, climbing steeply since a low point of 13 in December.
Salmon also has indicated that infections and quarantines have taken major tolls on the authority's staffing.
Amid those staffing struggles — the “result of COVID and other societal factors,” he said — the jails had to adapt. In part, that’s led to a reduction in time inmates can spend outside the cell block, whereas they’re usually allowed out for long periods.
Salmon said that before the impacts of the pandemic, most inmates requiring low or moderate levels of security were let out of their cell blocks for periods in the morning and evening with a lockdown around lunchtime, which matches what some Lynchburg inmates told The News & Advance in interviews.
“Our goal is to provide as much time as feasible for the inmates to be out of their cells,” Salmon wrote in a response to questions. “We look forward to getting fully staffed and moving past COVID so that we can resume normal operational procedures.”
Though he couldn't provide an average amount of time inmates have been spending outside of their cells and that time changes depending on staffing levels and the housing unit, he said it's been well over Department of Corrections requirements of one hour of exercise per week.
Salmon confirmed that a major and captain at the top of the Lynchburg jail's administration now have different supervisory roles within the jail authority and the Lynchburg jail now has new leadership.
"This change was not a direct result of the incident on August 10th, as it had been in the making prior to the incident; however, we felt like it was a good time to make the change," he stated.
Inmates have complained about the quality and quantity of food in the jails, as well as the level of cleanliness and maintenance in parts of the jails, especially in toilets and showers. Salmon said at the news conference the day after the barricade that jail officials weren’t aware of any recent change in complaint volume, adding all correctional facilities get occasional complaints.
Jail inspections and audits conducted by the Department of Corrections over the past few years document several maintenance issues with plumbing fixtures, though as Salmon pointed out, those issues haven’t caused any shutdowns and haven’t been “at the level that caused concern from the auditors.”
Earlier this week, Salmon said some administrative functions had to transfer from the Lynchburg jail to the Amherst jail because of plumbing issues.
The inspections document “filthy” showers at the Lynchburg jail last summer, including in the K pod, and cracks, rust, issues with water pressure and other fixtures that were out of order and hadn’t been fixed yet. The DOC required correction plans that were to be completed within a month, though no accompanying documentation was provided to The News & Advance by the DOC showing they were completed in that time.
In prior years, DOC officials noted leaky ceilings and “heavy soap scum and heavy black dirt” in showers, with some of the root causes still being worked on three months later.
Inmates are responsible for keeping living areas clean, Salmon said, and though he added the authority has shifted to a new supply company this year to get cleaning chemicals to inmates more efficiently, several inmates who contacted The News & Advance said they don’t get enough cleaning chemicals or the chemicals are too watered down to be effective.
DOC officials also review dietary requirements and food service standards by looking over menus, other documentation, observation and through interviews. No reports dating back to 2016 have any special notes or violations marked in those sections.
Salmon said immediately following the barricade incident that its cause would be part of the authority’s investigation, including whether officials could’ve anticipated such an incident based on inmate complaints.
Findings from the VSP investigation remain to be seen, but based on remarks from Salmon and law enforcement, they’ll likely focus on additional criminal charges for the inmates who destroyed jail property.