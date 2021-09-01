Judge denies bond for Amherst man accused of murder, wounding

An Amherst man charged with the first-degree murder of a 92-year-old woman and the wounding of her daughter in a June 2019 shooting was denied bond Wednesday.
Justin Jay Sales, 20, of Amherst, has been in jail since his July 2019 arrest. In addition to the murder count, he is charged with aggravated malicious wounding and two counts of using a firearm in a felony.
The charges stem from a June 25, 2019 incident when Doris Puleio was found dead and Trudy Ann Goetz was injured at a house on Bobwhite Road. Puleio had been shot in the torso and left arm, while Goetz suffered two piercing gunshot wounds to the torso and one that grazed her chest, prosecutors in the case said.
Goetz was in the courtroom Wednesday to observe the proceedings for Sales' bond request and setting a trial date.
Shell casings at the scene led investigators back to a handgun that Sales’ girlfriend had bought for his friend, Takota Jordan Cash, in March 2019, according to evidence presented at Sales’ court hearings thus far.
Cash testified at a 2019 preliminary hearing to loaning Sales the gun a week prior to the shooting for what Cash assumed would be a robbery, and getting the gun back on July 1, 2019 with four rounds left out of 15 Sales had loaded it with. Cash said Sales told him he’d fired the gun in his yard.
Scott De Bruin, Sales' attorney, has said in court prosecutors only have circumstantial evidence to tie his client to the scene and Sales had no prior criminal record.
At Wednesday's hearing before Amherst Circuit Judge Michael Garrett, Sales appeared via video while in custody at the Amherst Adult Detention Center. He testified if granted bond he would stay with relatives in Lynchburg, but in responding to questions said his closest family now live out of state.
Sales said he is confident he can secure employment and has never missed any previous court hearings. De Bruin said he understands the severity of the charges and asked for a $50,000 secured bond, which he feels is reasonable and would keep the defendant "in place" while awaiting trial.
"That's far more than I've ever asked and I think it would be appropriate in this case," De Bruin said of the dollar amount.
Amherst Commonwealth's Attorney Lyle Carver said in arguing against granting bond the defendant faces a maximum of two life sentences and a mandatory minimum of eight years on the two firearm charges if convicted.
"They don't get much worse than first-degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding and two counts of use of firearm," Carver said of the nature and circumstances of the case. "The commonwealth's position is he is a terrible candidate for bond... He just doesn't check any of the appropriate boxes to be let out."
Garrett said considering the nature of the charges, Sales or anyone in his position would be deemed a flight risk.
Amber Drumheller, deputy commonwealth's attorney, said at a previous bond hearing that while Sales hasn’t made any statement about the shooting, he’s made calls from jail and sent letters that had been turned over to law enforcement. In them, he tries to convince others to corroborate his story, sometimes offering money, has blamed another person for the shooting and has claimed he was at another person’s house when the shooting happened, Drumheller has said in court.
Both the person Sales blamed for the crime and the person who would’ve provided his alibi have been interviewed and haven’t backed up Sales’ statements, Drumheller has said.
Cash, a witness for the commonwealth, earlier this year was arrested and charged with shooting at two Amherst County sheriff's deputies, the Amherst County Sheriff's Office has said. He is awaiting trial on two counts of attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer.
Prosecutors recently filed a motion that Cash could not be questioned about his pending charges, which De Bruin objected to, according to court documents. Garrett denied the commonwealth's motion based on a finding that the law requires an opportunity to "explore the issue of bias with regard to the pending charges, what they are and if it would be a motivation to fabricate," documents related to the motion filed in Amherst Circuit Court state.
Sales' trial had been scheduled for Aug. 30 but was continued because of rising cases of COVID-19 across the area. A five-day trial is scheduled to begin Jan. 31, Garrett decided Wednesday after speaking with attorneys and Sales.