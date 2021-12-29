Judge dismisses defamation suit from Falwell-linked gym owner

A $9.35 million lawsuit from a Liberty University-connected gym owner alleging defamation against the media corporation Thomson Reuters has been tossed out.

Ben Crosswhite has been a personal fitness coach to former Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. and Falwell's wife, and paid LU $1.2 million for the athletic club property off Wiggington Road in 2016, court documents state.

Reuters reported on the sale in a September 2019 article as part of Falwell’s “stewardship under scrutiny,” along with several eyebrow-raising remarks attributed to him in emails. The article quoted Falwell as writing “let’s cut him a sweet deal” in regards to Crosswhite’s purchase of the 18-acre facility.

Crosswhite objected to that portrayal in his lawsuit, claiming he bought the facility for fair market value and actually was at a slight disadvantage due to maintenance issues.

Moreover, his complaint, filed in March, accused Reuters of implying he had a scandalous relationship with the Falwells, likening his position to that of Giancarlo Granda, referred to in the lawsuit as the Falwells' "infamous ‘pool boy.’”

Granda, a former business partner and friend of the Falwells, went public with a sexual affair he said started with Falwell’s wife when he was 20. Falwell resigned the same day Reuters first published those claims in August 2020, and the affair has been central to several lawsuits since.

Following Falwell's departure, the school launched an investigation into any ethically improper uses of finances and power, officials have said.

On Tuesday, U.S. District Court Judge Elizabeth Dillon threw out the lawsuit over a timeliness issue, citing Virginia law that requires defamation claims be made no more than one year after the statements in question are published. Though the coronavirus pandemic led to deadline extensions in Virginia courts, Dillon found “the extra time does not save Crosswhite’s claims,” filed a year and a half after the articles in question.

Crosswhite included a list of later tweets and articles based off the Reuters articles, claiming he continued to be defamed by them. Dillon cited a 2020 U.S. Court of Appeals decision in rejecting that argument.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.