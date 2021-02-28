Judge grants dismissal in lawsuit over feeding, care of former CVTC resident

A federal judge has granted a motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed over the feeding and religious rights of the last resident at Central Virginia Training Center, who was relocated just under a year ago, but her attorney said the case isn't closed.

Alisha Gupta, who has a permanent brain condition that prevents her from caring for herself, had been a resident at CVTC since 2003 and was slated to be moved to Hiram Davis Medical Center in Petersburg once CVTC closed as scheduled last April.

Her father, Atul Gupta, filed a lawsuit on her behalf in April 2019 against Governor Ralph Northam, other state officials and the director of CVTC, claiming that plans to alter her diet once she was moved to Hiram Davis would violate her Jain Hindu religious beliefs.

CVTC had hand-fed Alisha Gupta specially requested organic and natural foods to fit with the family’s beliefs, according to the complaint, and the state was moving forward with plans to substitute the content and delivery of her diet.

The case went into mediation soon after Alisha Gupta’s transfer to Hiram Davis, but the Guptas filed an amended complaint in December that attributed a pressure ulcer, dislocated hip joint and 10 pounds of weight loss to changes in her diet, along with other changes in care that haven’t met the Guptas’ religious standards.