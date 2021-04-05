Judge: Lynchburg Police Department's transfer of officer, claimed to be punitive, is not eligible for panel review

The removal of a Lynchburg Police Department officer from the K-9 unit — a move the officer claimed was punitive — stands, a judge determined last week, and doesn’t qualify for a panel hearing.
Nathan Godsie was reassigned from the unit in September and disputed it with police administration and eventually city administration. He held the transfer was punitive, without just cause, and hired an attorney as he escalated his request for grievance procedures with Interim City Manager Reid Wodicka.
A letter from LPD Chief Ryan Zuidema gave no reason for the transfer and court records show Godsie believed, based on conversations with his superiors within LPD, the transfer was punitive and based on nebulous, undocumented citizen complaints against him.
The only documented complaint was a civil rights lawsuit filed by Larry Booker in March 2020 that named Godsie and two officers as defendants, as well as the city.
Booker was pulled over in a traffic stop in July 2018 to which Godsie was called with his police dog. Godsie ordered the dog to bite Booker as officers struggled to arrest him, according to the lawsuit and evidence from Booker’s criminal trial, and Booker was sent to the hospital afterward.
Part of Booker’s suit, which still is pending in federal court, claims the city failed to properly investigate complaints of Black citizens regarding officer conduct.
Though Zuidema said in an October grievance meeting there were no citizen complaints against Godsie besides the Booker case, according to case documents, one of Godsie’s superiors mentioned there were “complaints against him that were never investigated.”
Reached for comment, LPD Lt. Luke Bryant said the department cannot discuss personnel matters or items under active litigation.
He said transparency is one of LPD’s priorities.
“All formal complaints filed by our residents are thoroughly investigated with findings provided to the complainant,” he said in an email. “We also review the results of these complaints with our Community Policing Advisory Group, and our upcoming website will include information on all complaints as part of our new transparency page.”
Both Godsie’s attorney and Michael Freedman, a Lynchburg deputy city attorney, argued the case in court documents rather than at in-person hearings. Lynchburg Circuit Court Judge Fred Watson issued his final order in the case March 29, determining that moving Godsie out of the K-9 unit was not grievable and doesn’t qualify Godsie for a panel review.
Watson wrote in his order that he found the move was a “transfer,” which specifically is mentioned in city grievance procedures as a move that’s not grievable.
In being transferred out of the unit, Godsie lost out on certain payments and a take-home vehicle.
Watson wrote he didn’t need to decide whether the transfer was disciplinary “because neither the City’s grievance procedures nor the pertinent section of the Code of Virginia make any distinction between disciplinary and non-disciplinary transfers.” Even assuming the transfer was disciplinary, Watson noted city procedures wouldn’t have cut out an exception that’d make it grievable.
According to state law, Watson wrote, his decision on the issue is final and can’t be appealed.
Godsie’s attorney did not respond to requests for comment.
Freedman said the city attorney’s office had no comment on the outcome except that it’s “glad to see it resolved.”