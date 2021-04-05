Judge: Lynchburg Police Department's transfer of officer, claimed to be punitive, is not eligible for panel review

The removal of a Lynchburg Police Department officer from the K-9 unit — a move the officer claimed was punitive — stands, a judge determined last week, and doesn’t qualify for a panel hearing.

Nathan Godsie was reassigned from the unit in September and disputed it with police administration and eventually city administration. He held the transfer was punitive, without just cause, and hired an attorney as he escalated his request for grievance procedures with Interim City Manager Reid Wodicka.

A letter from LPD Chief Ryan Zuidema gave no reason for the transfer and court records show Godsie believed, based on conversations with his superiors within LPD, the transfer was punitive and based on nebulous, undocumented citizen complaints against him.

The only documented complaint was a civil rights lawsuit filed by Larry Booker in March 2020 that named Godsie and two officers as defendants, as well as the city.

Booker was pulled over in a traffic stop in July 2018 to which Godsie was called with his police dog. Godsie ordered the dog to bite Booker as officers struggled to arrest him, according to the lawsuit and evidence from Booker’s criminal trial, and Booker was sent to the hospital afterward.