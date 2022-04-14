Judge rules on evidence in Appomattox murder case, joint trials scheduled

APPOMATTOX — Two co-defendants who Appomattox County’s chief prosecutor said in court were two shooters in an October 2020 killing of a Lynchburg-area man will have a joint trial, a judge ruled Thursday.

Trials also were scheduled in Appomattox Circuit Court for two other co-defendants charged with first-degree murder in connection with the Oct. 20, 2020 death of Carlos Levell Rose, 45, as well as another co-defendant charged with being an accessory after the fact in the homicide.

All five co-defendants were seated by their respective defense attorneys in a pre-trial hearing Thursday to take up motions related to the case.

Rose’s remains were found by law enforcement inside a burned 2002 GMC Yukon off State Park Road near Holliday Lake State Park.

Keyanta Ke’Shaun Robinson, 21, of Lynchburg; Mik’Tavis Elonta Naeshu Green, 21, of Prospect; Artenna Kainna Horsley-Robey, 30, of Lynchburg; and Enrico Andre Moss, 31, of Appomattox each are charged with first-degree murder, two counts of abduction: extort for money, two counts of arson, two counts of concealing a dead body and one count of destruction of property.

Montel Shaquille Croner, of Concord, also is charged with being an accessory to a homicide, two counts of arson and two counts of concealing a dead body, according to court records.

Robinson and Green are set to jointly go before a three-day jury trial Nov. 2. Commonwealth’s Attorney Les Fleet said they were the two shooters and fired when Rose went for his gun, and Robinson stated, “I had to shoot him also.”

Robinson and Green each also are charged with use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

According to evidence presented at a previous preliminary hearing in Appomattox General District Court, projectile fragments also were found in the vehicle and medical examiners determined Rose died of two different caliber gunshot wounds to the base of his skull and his chest.

Horsley-Robey, testifying at a June 2021 preliminary hearing as a prosecutor’s witness, said she met Rose the previous night to talk, smoke and have sexual contact. Throughout the encounter, she was messaging Moss, with whom she had a child and was in a relationship with, about her and Rose’s whereabouts in a wooded area of Madison Heights.

Moss, Green and Robinson all showed up where Rose’s SUV was parked and called him outside to speak with him, Horsley-Robey previously testified, though she couldn’t hear what they were saying. The group then drove off, with Horsley-Robey driving herself and Moss in Moss’s car while Robinson drove Green and Rose in Rose’s SUV.

Horsley-Robey pulled over behind Robinson at one point, where he and Green had fled from the SUV. Green and Robinson both said they shot Rose after he went for a gun, Horsley-Robey testified, and the group continued on before stopping a second time to rendezvous with Moss’s brother, who loaded them up with two tanks that she said smelled like gasoline.

The group then traveled to Holliday Lake State Park, where, Horsley-Robey said, the men pulled out the tanks and she pulled her head down before hearing a loud explosion. All of the defendants except Moss stayed in a hotel room that night, then traveled around out of state before all were eventually arrested.

At Thursday's hearing, Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Robert Richardson testified he interviewed Robinson in February 2021 in Florida and the following month while Robinson was in custody at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail in Lynchburg. The interview at the jail was played in court Thursday; in it, Richardson told Robinson his alibi of being at a pumpkin patch with family at the time of Rose's killing didn’t check out.

“We do have proof of where you were that night,” Richardson told Robinson in the interview, adding phone GPS data can pinpoint where he was.

Richardson told Robinson he didn’t view him as a “stone cold killer,” but a bad incident happened that wasn’t supposed to and urged the defendant to own up to his part in it.

“I can tell you it’s a pretty heinous crime that happened,” Richardson said in the recording.

In the interview, Robinson denied killing anyone and requested a lawyer before speaking further. “I didn’t have nothing to do with it,” Robinson told the major.

After the recording was turned off, Richardson testified, he told Robinson while leaving it was a shame he was caught up in other co-defendants’ matters and Robinson said, “I should have killed her too.”

Craig Tiller, Robinson’s attorney, motioned to have the statement from his client after the recording not be admitted as evidence at trial. Tiller argued Richardson during the interview misrepresented a claim that law enforcement had talked to other co-defendants and gotten their statements when in fact only Horsley-Robey and her attorney were interviewed.

Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Kia Scott argued Robinson’s statement after the interview was a “spontaneous utterance” made voluntarily and should be admissible, a point Judge Andy Nelson agreed with in ruling to allow it at trial.

Scott De Bruin, Green’s attorney, argued against a joint trial for his client and Robinson. De Bruin said “judicial economy” in trying the cases together does not outweigh their right for a fair trial and argued Robinson’s statement is clearly prejudicial against his client.

De Bruin said the case is filled with hearsay and argued Horsley-Robey gave conflicting statements.

“…There is no way we can have a joint trial for the defendants,” he argued.

Tiller added in arguing against a joint trial, “I think it’s going to be impossible to separate evidence."

Fleet said the prosecution believes a jury won’t be tainted in a joint trial setting and certain legal matters can be taken up outside their presence at trial.

“These two defendants were alone with the victim in the victim’s car,” Fleet argued of Robinson and Green going to trial simultaneously. “They would not be prejudiced by being tried together.”

Moss and Croner also will have a joint trial scheduled for three days, which is set to begin Dec. 13. Horsley-Robey will have a separate trial that will be set in November a week after Green and Robinson are set to go before a jury.

