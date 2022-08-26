Judge rules on evidence of missing documents in LU's litigation with former executive

A federal judge on Thursday ruled evidence in civil litigation involving Liberty University and a former communications executive shows the ex-employee "spoliated" electronically stored information the school sued to recover.

Spoliation is a legal term for destroying or altering evidence pertinent to a legal proceeding.

U.S. District Judge Norman Moon, in the opinion and order, wrote additional discovery is warranted to determine whether the privileged material can be recovered or replaced and he will take a motion from Liberty's attorney for sanctions under advisement. The university is entitled to conduct additional discovery and is to provide a status report within 60 days of the order, according to court documents filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in Lynchburg.

Attorneys for Liberty are pursuing sanctions against Scott Lamb, who worked for LU starting in January 2018 and became its lead communications officer in spring 2019. LU argued at an evidentiary hearing in late July that after Lamb's Oct. 6 firing he improperly tampered with privileged material from the college, much of which hasn’t been recovered.

The order states the particular sanction requested — denial of Lamb’s pending motion for leave to file an amended complaint — is “severe in that its practical effect would be the dismissal with prejudice” his lawsuit against LU. The standard for such a sanction requires LU to show, among other things, that additional discovery cannot restore or replace the lost electronically stored information.

Lamb sued Liberty in October, shortly after being fired from his position as vice president of communications and public engagement, alleging he was let go in violation of Title IX because of he opposed Liberty mishandling sexual assault and harassment complaints. Liberty insists Lamb never expressed such criticism and his termination resulted from mismanagement, according to court documents.

Liberty filed a counterclaim against him demanding $3 million in damages, the return of LU’s files and a gag order against him, among other measures at the heart of a two-day December hearing in U.S. District Court.

Following those proceedings and an order from Moon, a protocol agreement was set up for Lamb to return those documents. Heidi Siegmund, an attorney for Liberty, argued before the judge in late July that Lamb had hundreds, if not thousands, of school documents and files that have not been returned.

Ian Northon, Lamb’s attorney, argued his client properly gave back to LU what belonged to the university and the protocol didn’t apply to his personal information not tied to the university. Lamb also stated in testimony he abided by the protocol in giving back the data he was supposed to.

The parties finalized the protocol in late March and chose Christopher Racich to serve as their jointly retained independent expert.

When he first joined the university, Lamb told the court, he was instructed by former LU president Jerry Falwell, Jr. “to make sure [to keep] records meticulously and thoroughly and off the site of Liberty University, personal records,” according to court documents. Lamb testified at the July hearing that part of his job duties included helping Falwell write about his life as his biographer.

Lamb also testified he has received instructions from the U.S. Department of Education “not to destroy anything,” according to court documents.

Scott Oostdyk, an attorney for LU, argued at the July hearing Lamb disseminated privileged material to the media as a “Title IX whistleblower” and wiped his laptop of LU materials not backed up by the university but did a “very bad job” in the process.

Moon notes in the order that Racich’s findings mean that 95% of what was once on Lamb’s Evernote account is now missing.

“If the entire difference is made up of personal information, presumably Lamb would not have deleted that information without downloading it onto another device,” the opinion states. “If he did, that device should have been made available to the expert.”

The phone that Lamb used while employed at LU and the cloud-based service on which he stored his notes and work product are clearly relevant to both the potential defense and prosecution of his claim, Moon’s order states.

“It is also undisputed that Lamb failed to take reasonable steps to preserve relevant information after his duty to do so arose in October of 2021,” the opinion states. “To the contrary, Lamb has admitted to taking active steps to destroy information.”

The court found “the inconsistencies and oddities of Lamb’s testimony, not least of which is his implausible insistence” that he believed himself to be acting in conformity with terms of the court-established protocol “demonstrate a lack of credibility and good faith by clear and convincing evidence," the opinion states.

“The Court finds that Lamb knew he was acting outside the bounds of the law when he spoliated evidence, and that he did so with the purpose of depriving Liberty of the use of that evidence in this litigation,” the opinion states.

A joint motion from attorneys in the case was filed Thursday to continue the trial date, which was set for a four-day trial in December; court documents show it is anticipated to take place next spring.