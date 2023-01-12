Jury finds Appomattox man guilty in murder case

APPOMATTOX — A jury on Thursday found an Appomattox County man guilty of first-degree murder in connection with a Lynchburg-area man’s October 2020 shooting death.

After two hours of deliberating, jurors also convicted Enrico Andre Moss, 31, on one count each of abduction, arson, conspiracy to commit abduction for money or benefit, conspiracy to commit arson, concealing or altering a dead body, conspiring to conceal a body and destruction of property. Moss maintained his innocence during a two-day jury trial in Appomattox Circuit Court that concluded Thursday, but he did not testify.

Moss was among five co-defendants charged in connection with the Oct. 20, 2020 killing of Carlos Levell Rose, 45, whose remains were found by law enforcement inside a burned 2002 GMC Yukon off State Park Road near Holliday Lake State Park.

Mik’Tavis Elonta Naeshu Green, 22, of Prospect; Keyante Ke’Shaun Robinson, 22, of Lynchburg; and Artenna Kainna Horsley-Robey, 31, of Lynchburg, also were arrested and were accused of first-degree murder and the same additional felony charges as Moss. Green and Robinson also were charged with using a firearm in commission of a felony.

Green pleaded guilty to amended charges of one count of second-degree murder and two counts of conspiracy to commit abduction, plus the other charges, during a Jan. 5 hearing, Appomattox Circuit Court records show.

A trial date for Horsley-Robey has not yet been set. Robinson is scheduled for a jury trial March 8.

During opening statements in Moss’s trial Wednesday, Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Kia Scott said the case is complex and evidence shows Moss and Horsley-Robey were in a relationship. Horsley-Robey testified Wednesday she also had a sexual relationship with Rose, her godfather.

Horsley-Robey testified Moss was highly upset about the relationship when he discovered text exchanges between the two. Scott said Rose, a well-known marijuana dealer in Lynchburg, met up with Horsley-Robey at a Lynchburg parking lot near the James River and she got into his vehicle.

Horsley-Robey left her vehicle in Lynchburg as she rode with Rose to Madison Heights, where they parked off a road, smoked marijuana together and engaged in sexual activity, she testified. Horsley-Robey said in court she texted Moss about where she and Rose were located in Amherst County and Moss drove up with Green and Robinson.

Scott said Moss, Green and Robinson descended on Rose’s vehicle and seized him.

Horsley-Robey testified she and Moss rode in Moss' vehicle behind Rose’s Yukon; at some point it pulled over and Green and Robinson got out.

Green and Robinson both said they shot Rose after he went for a gun, Horsley-Robey testified. Moss told the two “you did what you had to do” and the four co-defendants drove in the two vehicles, eventually reaching the state park. Horsley-Robey said at Moss’ direction, she contacted his brother, Montel Shaquille Croner, who brought two cans of gasoline that were used to set Rose’s Yukon on fire.

Horsley-Robey testified she put her head down, heard a loud boom and saw Robinson and Moss run back to the vehicle she was in. Upon realizing the two cans were left behind, Moss ran back to retrieve them, Horsley-Robey said.

Croner pleaded no contest Jan. 5 in Appomattox Circuit Court to one count each of arson and concealing a dead body, according to court records. He was given a 10-year suspended jail sentence and supervised probation, records show.

Scott told jurors Moss orchestrated Rose’s abduction, was in charge and was an active participant in the unfolding of events that night.

“They were all there because of their relationship with Moss,” Scott said.

Jason Anthony, Moss’s attorney, in his opening statements repeatedly described Horsley-Robey as a liar and referred to Green and Robinson as “two monsters” who executed Rose without Moss’ involvement.

Charlita Rose, the victim’s wife, testified Wednesday that on the evening of Rose’s death he called her to tell her to leave the house with their daughter. She said she called his phone repeatedly without answer and at some point a voice she didn’t recognize picked up and said: “Where’s the money?” That same voice told her to come to Concord, and when she refused told her not to call the number again, Charlita Rose testified.

The next day she filed a missing person report in Bedford County, where they lived, and the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office soon after informed her human remains were found in her vehicle, she testified. She said in court she was not aware of her husband’s affair with Horsley-Robey.

While Anthony questioned her, Horsley-Robey testified she initially lied to police because she did not want herself or Moss to get in trouble.

“I just want to finally tell the truth,” Horsley-Robey said.

When Anthony asked her who killed Rose, Horsley-Robey said she couldn’t tell for sure.

“They both said they shot him,” Horsley-Robey said, referring to Green and Robinson.

Appomattox Sheriff’s Major Robert Richardson testified about seeing Rose’s charred remains in the vehicle the day after the fire was reported at about 11:30 p.m. the previous night. He said cellphone records and interviews led to the five co-defendants' arrests and charges.

Amy Tharp, the medical examiner who performed the autopsy, said two bullets were found in Rose: one in his head and another in his chest.

“Either one of them could have killed him,” Tharp said of the bullets.

Rose was dead before the fire, according to the autopsy results, Tharp testified. The cause of death was gunshot wounds to the head and chest, she said.

Appomattox Commonwealth’s Attorney Les Fleet said the bullets found in Rose’s body came from two different guns.

A Federal Bureau of Investigation special agent spent more than an hour Thursday testifying of cellphone records that Fleet said corroborates Horsley-Robey’s testimony of the group’s movement through Lynchburg and Amherst and Appomattox counties that night.

The prosecution rested after calling seven witnesses to testify, and the defense chose to to not call any witnesses.

Fleet told jurors even though Moss wasn’t in Rose’s vehicle when the shooting — which he described in court as unintentional — took place, Moss is guilty because he actively participated in the abduction that led to the homicide and the burning of a body to conceal evidence.

“He was killed because three people decided they wanted to abduct him because they wanted money,” Fleet said. “It was purely and solely because of money.”

Anthony told jurors the prosecution left out many details and there were no text messages, shell casings, gas cans, DNA or fingerprints found to tie his client to the killing.

“The commonwealth decided 50% of it you wouldn’t hear,” Anthony said to jurors.

Anthony said Horsley-Robey was a “horrendous” witness while attacking her credibility during close arguments.

Fleet said much of the evidence was destroyed because of the burnt vehicle and Horsley-Robey admitted to erasing text messages from that night because she was scared.

“Sure, she was a horrendous witness — for the defendant,” Fleet added.

Judge Andy Nelson scheduled a sentencing hearing for Moss on March 21 in Appomattox Circuit Court.