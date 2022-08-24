Jury returns two guilty verdicts in Bedford child sex case, acquits on two charges

BEDFORD — A jury found a Moneta man guilty Wednesday of one count each of indecent liberties and forcible sodomy, both offenses involving a minor, and acquitted him of two counts of aggravated sexual battery of a child.

The jury deliberated for more than three hours in the case of Ralph Richard Lonas Jr., 63, who maintained his innocence during a two-day jury trial in Bedford Circuit Court.

Lonas, a former postmaster at the Thaxton Post Office, was arrested March 30, 2020 on charges involving a minor who, according to the indictments, was under 13 at the time of the incidents.

The victim testified Tuesday of incidents ranging from Jan. 1, 2013 to January 2015, according to the indictments.

Bedford County Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Stacey Stickney said in March 2020 after the victim’s mother became concerned, Lonas voluntarily went to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office for an interview with investigators.

Stickney told jurors about details of the sexual abuse that she said the victim reported and Lonas admitted to during the interview. A recording showed video only and no audio, so the interview footage wasn’t played in court, but one of the two officers who conducted questioning kept notes and testified.

Ronnie West, Lonas’ attorney, said his client’s confession is “just not that simple.”

“The problem with cases like this is there is no forensic evidence,” West said.

West said Lonas responded “absolutely not” when initially questioned on the abuse allegations. After more than an hour of interrogation and being called a liar by one of the investigators, according to West, Lonas eventually told them he did what the victim accused him of.

West described the case as “very complex.” The victim testified the abuse went on for about a year and described details of the encounters to jurors.

Sgt. Christian Edmondson of the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office testified Lonas admitted to performing a sex act on himself in front of the minor. On another sex act involving the minor, Lonas made statements the victim “would enjoy it more when [the child] was older,” Edmondson testified.

Lonas testified he did not abuse the child and that after four or five times of one of the officers being nice to him and the other accusing him of lying he "started agreeing with them” on the allegations.

West asked Lonas why he would admit to that if he didn’t do it, and Lonas said he “wanted to shut it down early” and confessed with intent of protecting the child.

“My mind shut down basically,” Lonas testified. “It was going on manual drive.”

Stickney told jurors the abuse was intentional and described Lonas’s version of events as “absurd.” The evidence the victim was under age 13 when the abuse took place is “undisputed” and the child has no reason to lie, Stickney said.

“There’s one person here who had a motive to lie,” Stickney said.

She said Lonas “threw in the towel” during the interview with officers.

“Did he act like an innocent man in the interview? No, he didn’t,” Stickney said. “He began victim-blaming, is what he did.”

West said the victim’s version of events was inconsistent and the story changed. The “good cop, bad cop” strategy during the interview was effective in getting Lonas to confess to something he didn't do, according to West.

"All they wanted was for him to admit it," West said. "They knew what they wanted to hear and kept him there until they heard it."

Judge James Updike upheld the jury’s not-guilty verdicts but put off ruling on the two guilty verdicts until sentencing.

Lonas remains in custody while awaiting sentencing, which is set for 9 a.m. Dec. 6.