Jury trials approved for counties around Lynchburg, but courts in no rush amid record COVID-19 numbers

Common to all approved plans are universal masking and social distancing requirements, multiple levels of screening for potential jurors, measures to allow for some members of the public and press to attend trials — some with options for streaming proceedings to an outside room — and provisions for someone becoming ill, which includes contacting the Virginia Department of Health for guidance and the decision-making process for whether and how to proceed with the trial after that occurs.

Anticipating fewer people responding to the summons, most jurisdictions plan to send out more summonses than they normally would in pre-pandemic times: Campbell County will issue summonses to 120 residents for a jury pool rather than the usual 80.

While a jury usually enters and exits a courtroom for recesses, deliberation and certain legal arguments, most area courthouses are planning to keep jurors in the courtroom once seated and keep their movement to a minimum.

Most jurisdictions have also limited the jury’s ability to pass around evidence and exhibits during trial, with some jurisdictions opting to require copies for each individual juror and others leaving one physical or digital copy to be displayed.