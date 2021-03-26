Jury trials to relaunch in more Lynchburg-area courts soon

Judges sitting in Campbell Circuit Court referenced those declining numbers in an order entered Monday that opens up jury trials on April 1, and court records indicate a jury will be called on April 1.

Lynchburg Circuit Court Clerk Todd Swisher said the city plans to resume jury trials in April as well. Prior to the pandemic, he said, the court saw around three to four jury trials per month. Now more than 100 cases have built up over the year of pandemic delays.

“It is difficult to provide an exact number of what that may look like because it is a very fluid process; however, it is a fair assessment to say that the volume of jury trials will increase,” he said in an email.

Judge Michael Garrett entered an order Wednesday for jury trials in Amherst Circuit Court to resume in mid-April, said Erica Hudson with the Amherst County Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney. She said the first one is scheduled for April 14 and no “flood” of trials is on the docket — so far, two more jury trials are scheduled in the following four months.

According to deputy clerks at Bedford Circuit Court, there’s hasn’t been an order regarding re-opening jury trials yet. A decision on that is expected early in April.

Appomattox County, which sits in the 11th Judicial Circuit, held its first jury trial this side of the pandemic at the beginning of February.

