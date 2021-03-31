Jury verdict thrown out in 2019 shooting of E.C. Glass student

A jury's verdict finding a Lynchburg teen guilty of unlawful wounding in a May 2019 shooting that wounded one E.C. Glass student and killed another was thrown out by a judge Wednesday.

Austin Daniel Rozdilski, 19, appeared in Lynchburg Circuit Court for a hearing by his attorney to vacate the jury's decision from the December 2019 trial.

Rozdilski initially was charged with murder in the death of Dre'yon "Biggs" Browley and malicious wounding of Justin "JB" Barnett in May 2019, along with two firearms charges. The jury in his case returned one conviction — a downgraded charge of unlawful wounding.

Joseph Sanzone, Rozdilski's attorney, said he was notified by the Lynchburg Police Department over the summer that there was new evidence in relation to a gun witnesses said Barnett was carrying at the time.

A man who'd been arrested on charges of domestic assault in late June told police that he took a gun from Barnett, who was a friend of his, right after Barnett was shot, according to Sanzone.

That evidence flies in the face of Barnett's testimony at trial that he was not armed when he and Browley met with Rozdilski for a gun trade, Sanzone argued.