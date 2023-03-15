A juvenile is charged in an animal cruelty case in Appomattox County involving horses, according to the county's sheriff's office.

On Tuesday, the sheriff's office was notified by Appomattox County Animal Control of multiple horses being shot on a property located in the 1600 block of Double Bridges Road in Spout Spring, according to a news release Wednesday from Appomattox County Sheriff Donald Simpson.

An investigation revealed five horses were killed by gunshot and at least three more horses were wounded, the release said. Veterinary care was summoned immediately for the wounded animals and a full forensic investigation was launched.

On Wednesday, investigators developed information that led to the charging of a juvenile, whose identity was not released because of age, in connection with the offense, the sheriff's office said.

The Appomattox County Sheriff's Office acknowledged the animal control department, Virginia State Police, the Appomattox County Commonwealth Attorney's Office and the Animal Law Unit in the Virginia Attorney General's Office for their assistance in the case.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the sheriff's office at (434) 352-8241.