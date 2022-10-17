 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lakeside Drive store robbed, suspects sought

Lynchburg police are searching for two suspects in connection with an armed robbery Sunday night at the Quik-E Food Store on Lakeside Drive.

At 11:50 p.m., officers responded to 2220 Lakeside Drive for a report of an armed robbery that had just occurred, police said in a news release.

The caller told police two people, one of whom displayed a handgun, robbed the store. They ran off in the direction of Forest Brook Road with money and merchandise.

Police offered the following descriptions of the suspects:

A Black man wearing gray New Balance tennis shoes, black pants, a black zip-up jacket, a black mask, a gray backpack, a black glove and a handgun; and

a Black man wearing gray Adidas tennis shoes, light-colored jeans, a khaki jacket with a hood, a black mask and black gloves.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective C. Davis at (434) 455-6166 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at P3Tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

From staff reports

