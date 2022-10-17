Lakeside Drive store robbed, suspects sought

Lynchburg police are searching for two suspects in connection with an armed robbery Sunday night at the Quik-E Food Store on Lakeside Drive.

At 11:50 p.m., officers responded to 2220 Lakeside Drive for a report of an armed robbery that had just occurred, police said in a news release.

The caller told police two people, one of whom displayed a handgun, robbed the store. They ran off in the direction of Forest Brook Road with money and merchandise.

Police offered the following descriptions of the suspects:

A Black man wearing gray New Balance tennis shoes, black pants, a black zip-up jacket, a black mask, a gray backpack, a black glove and a handgun; and

a Black man wearing gray Adidas tennis shoes, light-colored jeans, a khaki jacket with a hood, a black mask and black gloves.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective C. Davis at (434) 455-6166 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at P3Tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.