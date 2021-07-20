Lawsuit alleges Liberty University culture allowed unchecked sexual violence

After reporting the assault immediately to the Liberty University Police Department in 2000, the lawsuit states, she describes severe mismanagement of her case: being held for eight hours without food or drink, hearing one officer asking Matthew for an autograph because Matthew was an LU football player at the time, being directed to “thoroughly wash her hands to destroy any DNA evidence and present her nails for inspection” and LUPD demanding she strip so the chief could take nude photographs of her for evidence.

The girl refused, and instead a woman coaching the debate team took the nude photos, one of which involved the girl bending over a desk and exposing herself, according to the lawsuit. She’s concerned those photos might have been “trafficked by the police to [Former LU President Jerry Falwell Jr.] and/or others," the lawsuit states.

At the time, the lawsuit states, LUPD told the girl she could be expelled from the camp for wearing pants on campus, which was a violation of the Liberty Way then, and suggested Matthew approached her for sex because she was wearing pants. Officers refused to take her to the hospital and “threatened her that if she did not withdraw her claim, she would be charged criminally with filing a false report,” the suit states.