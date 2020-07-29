Lawsuits stemming from sexual misconduct of Bedford County ex-EMS lieutenant dropped

Much legal ado was made over the report’s confidentiality, with the county claiming Bowman obtained it illicitly and attempting to wipe it from the case. In late May, U.S. District Court Judge Norman Moon found Bedford County officials inadvertently included the report with documents Bowman requested on Doe’s behalf for the case.

Moon denied the county’s motions to wipe the report from the case and issued a protective order which would prevent the report's release. He did allow the county to revise its motion, and the report was effectively sealed throughout the proceedings.

Meanwhile, Doe had sought further evidence from the county and both sides had scheduled depositions for parties involved with the case, including the investigator who compiled the confidential report. Bedford County fought back, trying to prevent the release of personnel files and prevent the investigator from being interviewed.

Following the judge’s opinion, the federal case was scheduled for a jury trial in March 2021.

Federal court records from the case show a settlement conference took place on July 17. Three days later, Doe filed a stipulation of dismissal of the lawsuit and indicated she wouldn’t be bringing it back before the court.