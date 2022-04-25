Legal issues delay sentencing of man who set fire to old Bedford middle school

BEDFORD — Sentencing for a Bedford man convicted of breaking into the old Bedford Middle School building and setting it ablaze in early 2020 was continued Monday as attorneys work out legal issues related to the defendant’s mental capacity.

Daniel Jared Flint, 23, of Bedford, was arrested Feb. 19, 2020 on charges of arson and burglary in connection with the fire the prior month. Firefighters on Jan. 23, 2020 first arrived at the building — erected in 1930 at a prominent spot within the town — at 3 a.m. to find a widespread fire they believed had been burning well before a 911 call came in. Multiple crews responded to the scene and battled the blaze for hours on end.

The structure remained standing, though the interior was heavily damaged. No one was injured. Law enforcement received hundreds of tips in the weeks following the fire, and a search warrant in the case states Flint’s mother relayed Flint had talked about setting it.

Nance has said Flint voluntarily admitted to police he broke in through a side window and set aerosol cans alight in different spots. Flint pleaded guilty to charges of arson and burglary, which Nance said combined carry a maximum sentence of 30 years, and he also faces three felony counts of violating probation.

A sentencing hearing on Friday, which carried over to Monday in Bedford County Circuit Court, took up mental health factors in the case, including Flint’s autism diagnosis. Flint’s mental health had come up before in a prior case, when he was convicted of shooting at vehicles near Thaxton in 2016.

Robert Haxter, a clinical psychologist who has interviewed Flint, testified Friday he believes the defendant should be considered for a guardianship arrangement. Haxter testified he doesn’t believe Flint, who has admitted to no longer taking medication, can make his own mental health choices and Flint’s judgment on social situations is “significantly impaired.”

“I question his capacity to make good decisions for himself,” Haxter said in court.

Haxter testified his opinion is Flint is not ready to reenter the community without proper structure in place for guardianship, which is the crux of why Nance and defense attorney Michael Lonchar jointly motioned for the continuance to June 21.

Nance said the continuance is appropriate in this circumstance.

“It’s necessary to do this the right way,” Nance said. “Sometimes you have to slow down to speed up.”

Nance explained Flint has been declared competent as the case progressed but an expert witness raising issues on his capacity, a legal term usually used in civil proceedings, can have ramifications in the criminal realm. The commonwealth’s keen interest on ensuring public safety will be addressed in whatever outcome is reached, he said.

Flint remains in custody of the Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority pending further court proceedings.

Meanwhile, restoration continues on the former middle school complex that is slated for apartments.

Dave McCormack of Waukeshaw Development, Inc., the company restoring the structure, said it has been fully stabilized, most of the masonry worked has been done and a new roof was framed and put on. Wiring and plumbing related to the project also is slated to start in the near future, he said.

“We expect to be done with everything next spring,” McCormack said.

