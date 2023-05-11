A Liberty High School student charged with making a threat against the school appeared in Bedford General District Court on Thursday for an arraignment hearing a day after the school went on high-level lockdown and caused a scare throughout the Bedford community.

Bryce Wilson Snead, 18, according to an arrest warrant filed Thursday, faces a charge of communicating information to Liberty High School administrators knowing it to be false, “as to the existence of a peril of bombing, burning, destruction or damage to a place of assembly, building or structure, or a means of transportation.”

The high-level lockdown went into effect at about 2 p.m. Wednesday due to the threat. Bedford County Sheriff Mike Miller said the school’s resource officer was on campus and within two minutes of finding out about the threat, deputies and troopers began to arrive. Miller said there were no guns found or shots fired.

Miller said a juvenile student at the high school also was taken into custody and charges are pending. Bedford Commonwealth’s Attorney Wes Nance said in an email to media Thursday that the student will not be identified due to age and his office isn't permitted to reference any juvenile or their charges.

For a period before the school’s dismissal Wednesday, parents and guardians gathered at Liberty Baptist Church, next to the high school campus on Virginia 122, waiting with much concern.

Bedford County Public Schools Superintendent Mark Bergin said at no time was any student or staff member under any threat, but officials proceeded as though they were based upon communication of concern that came across the radio.

Snead was appointed an attorney, Cameron Warren, in Bedford General District Court on Thursday and is in custody awaiting a July 24 preliminary hearing, according to court records.

He is charged with a Class 5 felony, which if convicted could carry a range of punishment from a year to 10 years of incarceration.