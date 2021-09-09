Liberty University denies racial discrimination in Kelvin Edwards lawsuit

Liberty University has responded to a discrimination lawsuit filed by a former school football player-turned-pro who served a short stint last year in an executive role.
Kelvin Edwards was hired last July as LU’s executive vice president of management efficiencies and diversity, a position then-president Jerry Falwell Jr. created for him, and was fired about three months later after Falwell resigned and Jerry Prevo took his place as interim president.
He’s a familiar name to the university, having played wide receiver for LU in the 1980s before moving on to an NFL career. News of his hire came after three Black student-athletes transferred out of LU and several Black faculty and staff members resigned, prompted in large part by tweets from Falwell that were decried as racist and for which he later apologized.
Falwell resigned in late August 2020, a little over a month after hiring Edwards and former coach Turner Gill for another diversity-focused role, and Prevo shortly after told Edwards he “did not recall approving this job description,” according to Edwards' lawsuit. Liberty has denied that claim.
Prevo met with Edwards in late September to tell him his “role would change,” LU’s response reads. Edwards claimed Prevo took over efficiency management, placed Edwards under Gill and told Edwards he’d be doing “whatever [Turner Gill] is doing,” which LU denied, along with claims Prevo informed him of a pay cut to his promised $250,000 salary.
It also denied offering to build Edwards a home on Candlers Mountain or agreeing to provide him a housing allowance.
Days later, Prevo fired Edwards “because of restructuring of his position and the department as a whole,” LU states in its response.
Edwards filed an $8 million discrimination lawsuit in early July of this year, claiming racial discrimination and breach of contract. His lawsuit states Prevo ultimately fired him because he “believed that there were too many people in diversity and inclusion at Liberty,” an office created by the school in January 2018, and “there was already one African American male on the executive team.”
LU denied those claims. It held that officials tried to find “an alternative role for which [Edwards] was qualified for” after Prevo determined his hiring was a mistake in a statement released when Edwards filed the lawsuit. Those efforts failed, and Edwards insisted on retaining his original role and later “demanded five years’ salary with no work.”
Among its 13 defenses to the lawsuit, LU contends Edwards is barred from making discrimination complaints as a “minister” in the legal sense while working for LU. The U.S. Supreme Court left the definition of a “minister” open in a 7-2 decision last year.