Liberty University professor suspended after arrest on sexual battery, abduction charges

A Liberty University professor has been charged with sexually abusing and later abducting a student in recent months.
William Atwell, 58, of Lynchburg, was arrested Nov. 20 by LU police and was granted a $3,000 bond Monday in Lynchburg General District Court, records show. He’s charged with misdemeanor sexual battery from an incident on Sept. 15 and felony abduction by force or intimidation from an incident on Nov. 19.
Atwell has worked at Liberty for eight years, according to court records, and is listed on the school’s website as an associate professor of American Sign Language Interpretation.
A Liberty spokesperson said Atwell’s employment has been suspended, and Atwell no longer appears in a faculty page for the school’s department of modern languages.
“Liberty University takes nothing more seriously than claims that a faculty member has had inappropriate sexual contact with one of our students, something for which there is zero tolerance. We are treating this matter with the utmost seriousness, care, and concern,” the spokesperson said in a prepared statement via email. “With the student’s consent, the university turned the matter over to the appropriate legal authorities and the faculty member in question was arrested.”
Liberty has been plagued in recent months with accusations that it’s systemically mishandled sexual assault reports from students and faculty. Such accusations prompted a rally on campus last month attended by close to 200 people, promises for change from the school’s leadership and are the basis for several pending lawsuits.
Atwell is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on his charges Jan. 25 in Lynchburg General District Court.