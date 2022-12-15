Longtime Campbell County judge remembered for fairness, humor

Campbell County and the Lynchburg area’s legal community are mourning the passing of John Samuel Johnston Jr., a retired judge in the 24th judicial district who served for 31 years.

Johnston, who retired in 2008 as Campbell Circuit Court’s judge, died Dec. 10 at age 76 from complications of Parkinson’s, according to his obituary. In honor of his memory, Campbell County officials announced the county would display flags at half-staff through Friday.

An Alabama native, Johnston was appointed to Campbell General District Court in 1977 at age 30, the youngest judge at the time in Virginia. Four years later, he ascended to the circuit court at age 34, serving as the youngest circuit judge in the state.

“Remembered for his keen grasp of language, witty humor, intellect, warm rapport with friends and strangers, literary accomplishments, and love of nature, Judge Johnston became a figure of respect and admiration throughout the locality,” a Dec. 14 post on Campbell County’s website said. “He is fondly remembered for his fairness by those in the law community, jurors and even those who came under his sentencing. He enjoyed teaching and sparking judicial interest and community service in younger generations.”

Campbell County Commonwealth’s Attorney Paul McAndrews said Johnston was a kind and generous man with an unmatched sense of humor.

“His legal knowledge and skill, while as formidable as it comes, was not what made him such an outstanding Judge,” McAndrews said in an email to The News & Advance. “It was his humanity and his steadfast commitment to treating every person who entered Campbell County Circuit Court with compassion, fairness and respect that is his true legacy. His impact on Campbell County is impossible to put into words, but it can be best found in those persons who had the privilege of having known him and who are richer for the experience. He will be greatly missed.”

Retired Amherst Circuit Judge Mike Gamble said Johnston was a mentor when Gamble became a judge more than 30 years ago.

“He would call periodically just to check on me, making sure everything was OK and asking if he could do anything,” Gamble said in an interview. “You really couldn’t ask anything more of a senior judge than his willingness to help me out if I had any questions or problems of any kind when I was sitting.”

In meeting scheduling needs in the 24th district, Gamble said Johnston at times would preside over cases in Amherst and he did the same for Johnston in Campbell County.

“He was an excellent judge,” Gamble said. “He wanted to do the right thing. I think he would make every effort to let the parties know that. He just wanted to get to the right decision in a case.”

Outside of the judiciary, Gamble said his friend and fellow judge was to a degree larger than life.

“If you had a room of 100 people, he would be the center of attention,” Gamble said, adding with a laugh: “He was the best storyteller, truly, I have ever known. He would say 'I would never let the facts get in the way of a good story.'"

Johnston loved people and was an avid hunter, Gamble said.

“I think he hunted doves on every field in Campbell County,” Gamble said.

Johnston served on former Gov. Chuck Robb's task force to combat drunk driving and former Gov. Douglas Wilder's commission for parole and sentencing reform; he also was a charter member of the Virginia Sentencing Commission.

Johnston often served as a guest presenter, lecturer and instructor to groups and bar associations across the country. His book, "Why Judges Wear Robes," is a local favorite filled with humorous stories from serving in a courtroom for many years, according to the post on Campbell County’s website.

A key accomplishment in his career was the construction of the new courthouse in Rustburg in the early 1990s.

“The Campbell County Board of Supervisors, staff and residents extend sympathies at the loss of this local, beloved public figure and express gratitude for his service, his commitment to justice and the many smiles he brought to the community,” the statement on the county's website said.

Johnston graduated from the University of Alabama in 1968, was a diehard fan of the Crimson Tide football team and he received his law degree from the University of Virginia in 1972, according to his obituary.

“He would like to be remembered as an honest, fair, assiduous and even-tempered judge who did his very best to ensure justice to all who appeared before him,” his obituary states.

At a December 2008 ceremony in the Campbell circuit courtroom to unveil his portrait, Johnston said the years he spent there were often difficult but rewarding. Along with the many local officials, lawyers and dignitaries at that ceremony, some he sentenced and formed relationships with attended to honor him.

One of those Johnston previously sentenced said in jest at the ceremony he wanted his gun rights back so the two could hunt together.

David Farmer, who also served jail time after coming before Johnston, said at the ceremony the judge helped him turn his life around. Farmer added: “If politicians today were as honorable as the judge, we would be a much better country.”