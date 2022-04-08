LU professor found not guilty of sexual battery charge

A judge found a Liberty University professor not guilty Friday of a misdemeanor count of sexual battery after more than two hours of testimony in Lynchburg General District Court.

William Atwell, 58, of Lynchburg, was arrested Nov. 20 by LU police and pleaded not guilty to the charge. He has worked at LU from 2013 to the date he was accused of sexually assaulting a female student, Nov. 19, and has served as associate professor of American Sign Language Interpretation.

Atwell, who is deaf, maintained his innocence during a trial before Judge Randy Krantz. The woman who accused him testified she had known the professor since August 2019 and she worked at Liberty University when the incident took place on campus, after which she reported it to police.

She testified Atwell told her the day of the incident, just before Thanksgiving break, it “would be a long time without my hugs” and asked another female student to leave when he asked the complaining witness into his office. According to her testimony, he touched her inappropriately and without permission in two embraces within a short span of each other, including a storage room area.

She testified she was scared, in shock and communicated in sign language to ask what he was doing. She was surprised when he said, “What do you want?” She left the building using the elevator while he took the stairs because she wanted no more physical contact, according to her testimony.

Another female student testified Atwell asked her to leave the two of them, which she thought was odd, and she questioned why a male professor would do that. That witness testified she saw them hugging and it “felt off,” adding she never saw him embrace another student like that.

Chuck Felmlee, Atwell’s defense attorney, argued there was “zero evidence” of anything sexual being said by his client.

“I don’t think there’s been evidence it was intentional touching,” Felmlee said. “There’s no evidence there was force, that he threatened her.”

Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Chelsea Webster argued the contact was intentional and he used the professor-student relationship as a form of intimidation.

“It’s contact with him she did not want,” Webster said.

A previous felony charge of abduction against Atwell in connection with the case was dropped in January. Through a sign language interpreter, Atwell testified he didn’t touch the student inappropriately and he did not tell the other student to leave them by themselves.

“She’s my student and I have high respect for my students,” Atwell testified.

He testified hugging is a gesture in the deaf community of saying goodbye and he didn’t treat her any differently than other students.

Krantz said his ruling of not guilty does not mean the physical exchanges Atwell had with the complaining witness were proper or excused. He then took up a request for a protective order, a civil matter, and granted it for 90 days with an opportunity to extend it.

“The facts and circumstances of this case are concerning,” the judge said in granting the protective order.

The complaining witness testified she is scared of Atwell and doesn’t want him back on the LU campus. Atwell has been suspended from LU since his arrest and his contract is up for renewal this summer, Felmlee said while arguing against the protective order on the basis his client is not a physical threat.

“It’s up in the air on what his future is at LU,” Felmlee said in court.

