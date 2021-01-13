Lynch Station man indicted in killing of Lynchburg man

A grand jury on Monday indicted a Lynch Station man in connection with the November 2019 homicide of a Lynchburg man, the Campbell County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday.
Codi Shawn Dunbar, 28, is charged with murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in the death of Christopher James Tench, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
The sheriff's office began investigating after receiving a complaint on Nov. 24, 2019. Authorities said in November 2019 that a shooting around the area of River Bend Road in Altavista left Tench, 26, dead.
Tench's body was discovered on private property in Pittsylvania County after someone reported a man was shot during a dispute, authorities said in 2019.