 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lynch Station man indicted in killing of Lynchburg man
breaking top story

Lynch Station man indicted in killing of Lynchburg man

{{featured_button_text}}

A grand jury on Monday indicted a Lynch Station man in connection with the November 2019 homicide of a Lynchburg man, the Campbell County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Codi Shawn Dunbar, 28, is charged with murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in the death of Christopher James Tench, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

The sheriff's office began investigating after receiving a complaint on Nov. 24, 2019. Authorities said in November 2019 that a shooting around the area of River Bend Road in Altavista left Tench, 26, dead.

Tench's body was discovered on private property in Pittsylvania County after someone reported a man was shot during a dispute, authorities said in 2019.

Codi Shawn Dunbar

Codi Shawn Dunbar

 Courtesy of Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert