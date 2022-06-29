Lynch Station man sentenced to life in prison for Campbell County murder

RUSTBURG — A Lynch Station man convicted of fatally shooting a man near Altavista and throwing his body in a pond was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison plus three years for first-degree murder.

A jury in October also found Codi Shawn Dunbar, 27, guilty of using a firearm in commission of a felony. The charges are connected with a November 2019 shooting that led law enforcement to Dunbar and, after a series of interviews, discovered he’d taken the body of Christopher James Tench to a pond in Pittsylvania County, according to evidence in the case.

Dunbar, Tristin Landreth and their respective girlfriends were partying at a house on Riverbend Road near Altavista the weekend of Nov. 24 for Landreth’s birthday and were taking methamphetamine and acid, Landreth testified at trial. The two men also were hunting, using rifles and targets Landreth had brought.

Landreth testified at trial that meth they expected to find at the residence — which Dunbar had gotten on credit — was missing. Prosecutors presented evidence Dunbar suspected Tench had stolen the meth, and Landreth said Dunbar asked him to invite Tench over Nov. 24.

Landreth said he and Tench had known each other for years and considered themselves brothers; Tench and Dunbar were similarly close but Landreth had only known Dunbar for a month or two. According to testimony from an investigator in the case, Dunbar said he’d gotten in a fight with Tench about 10 days prior and was prepared to fight him with a broken glass bottle.

Once Tench arrived the afternoon of Nov. 24, Landreth said, he’d barely greeted Tench when a shot rang out, followed by a gargling noise and Tench hitting the ground, according to evidence at trial. Tench had been struck in the head, causing gruesome injuries to his eyes.

Landreth said he assumed Tench had been killed and began panicking and making sure the women were secure in the residence before reemerging and seeing Tench struggling to his feet, bleeding profusely.

Testifying through sobs, Landreth said he then saw Dunbar come down the hill from a barn on the property, where prosecutors said Dunbar had been hiding out while waiting for Tench. Landreth watched as Dunbar switched out one rifle for another before pushing Tench back to the ground and shooting him in the back of the head, according to his testimony at trial.

In shock and fearing for his life, Landreth said, he did more drugs and saw Dunbar going in and out of the residence, at one point getting cleaning fluid. Other evidence presented at trial indicated Tench’s body had temporarily been put in a horse trough behind the residence.

Prosecutors said Dunbar admitted during interviews with law enforcement to pointing a rifle at Tench but claimed it went off inadvertently. He also admitted to disposing of Tench’s body in the pond.

Dunbar’s attorney, Scott De Bruin, insisted at trial the shooting wasn’t intentional and asked the jury to find him guilty of involuntary manslaughter, a lesser charge.

Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Jason Todd said Tench's family was in the courtroom Wednesday but it was too difficult for them to testify. He asked Judge John T. Cook to uphold the jury's recommendation of life in prison plus an additional three years.

"...There's no number we can come with up that will fill the void for his family," Todd said.

Todd added of the life sentence: "Judge, when you look at this case and the facts, that's the only thing to do here."

De Bruin said the case is a difficult one and Dunbar grew up in a situation where he was exposed to drug abuse and later became addicted to meth.

"He is truly remorseful for what happened," De Bruin said. "He knew him. There were friends, best friends."

De Bruin said unfortunately Dunbar was under the influence of mind-altering substances when the incident occurred. Throughout the case, De Bruin said, no one in Dunbar's family ever reached out through him to check on him and throughout his life it's been like he's a "throwaway person."

"But he is a person," De Bruin told the judge. "Quite frankly, I am tired of having individuals just thrown away to prison."

Todd argued Dunbar was adopted and had people in his life who cared about him. He said the defendant brutally murdered a person and should spend the rest of his life in prison.

"Christopher Tench's last moments on this earth were a complete nightmare," Todd said.

Dunbar said in court he is sorry for the family and referred to Tench as his best friend.

Cook said the defense requested a jury-recommended sentence and he sees no reason to change it.

Cook also ordered Dunbar pay close to $2,200 in restitution to the Virginia Victims Fund. De Bruin said Dunbar intends to appeal the ruling.

Dunbar asked for another lawyer to handle the appeal process, to which Cook replied he would soon appoint one.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.