Lynch Station suspect charged in Friday morning shooting in northern Pittsylvania County

A 34-year-old Lynch Station man is facing charges after an altercation led to an early Friday morning shooting that wounded a man in northern Pittsylvania County, authorities said.

Deputies from the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office responded to Alta Street in Hurt "in the early morning hours Friday," a news release from investigator Devin Taylor stated. An exact time was not immediately disclosed.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Once on scene, officers discovered a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to an unnamed emergency treatment facility. His condition was not immediately reported.

Investigators identified Kevin Ray Wishon as the suspect. An altercation lead to the shooting, Taylor's report stated.

Wishon was arrested and charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

He's being held without bond in the Pittsylvania County Jail, where he is awaiting his first court appearance.