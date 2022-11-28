Lynchburg apartment home struck by gunfire

A home in the Meadows apartment complex in Lynchburg was struck by gunfire Sunday afternoon, but no injuries were reported, police said.

At about 4:45 p.m., several 911 callers reported hearing shots fired in the complex at 2315 Yorktown Avenue, the Lynchburg Police Department said in a news release.

Callers also reported seeing two people wearing all black running toward the entrance of the apartment complex on foot, and a separate person wearing red running in the opposite direction, toward dumpsters at the end of the apartment complex, police said.

Responding officers found one apartment home that was struck by gunfire. No one was inside at the time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective C.T. Davis at (434) 455-6166 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

This marks at least the second time this month an apartment in that complex has been hit by gunfire.

On the afternoon of Nov. 16, 911 callers reported shots fired in the area of Lakeside Drive and Murrell Road.

Afterward, police found several cartridge casings and one apartment home that was struck by gunfire within the Meadows Apartments, about a half-mile away from Lakeside and Murrell.

No injuries were reported then. That shooting was one of two that day that together resulted in the lockdown or lockout of many Lynchburg schools. The other, near 12th Street, left two people injured.

Sunday's shooting also marks the latest in a string of similar incidents that have led the city's police chief to pledge he will shift resources within his department to boost patrols and strengthen police visibility within the community.

At a news conference Nov. 18, Lynchburg Police Chief Ryan Zuidema said such a move would “allow us to be more proactive as a department, and less reactive.”