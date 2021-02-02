Lynchburg-area attorneys anticipate heavy caseloads, shifts as jury sentencing rule nears end in Virginia

Jury sentences fall within those guidelines less than half the time, according to data from the Virginia Criminal Sentencing Commission, and when they don’t, those juries pick harsher sentences 75% of the time.

“These are jurors with no sense of context or comparison for the crime or its severity … that just don’t have the same legal powers and abilities as a judge,” said Lynchburg Public Defender Aaron Boone.

Although some of the clients Boone's office represents might have a good case to bring to a jury for trial, he said they shy away from them for fear that if convicted, they could face a harsher sentence.

The need to convince all 12 members of a jury that someone is guilty is seen by defendants and their lawyers as an advantage, said Lynchburg Commonwealth’s Attorney Bethany Harrison, whose office operates opposite of Boone's.

Paired with a perceived lower risk of harsh sentencing, she said the new law will “magnify the current backlog” of jury trials in Lynchburg brought about by the pandemic.

With judicial orders and safety concerns, jury trials will have been on hold in most areas for about a year, with special timeline extensions made for defendants' rights to speedy trial. Harrison said there’s a waiting list of more than 100 cases in Lynchburg.