Lynchburg-area ex-attorney pleads guilty to defrauding older clients

A former Lynchburg-area estate planning attorney and prosecutor pleaded guilty Friday in federal court to fraudulently wiring money from her elderly clients.

Cherie Anne Washburn, 45, of Lynchburg, was charged with 13 total crimes in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia in an October indictment. In exchange for Washburn’s pleas to two counts of wire fraud and one count of making a false statement to a mortgage lender, prosecutors agreed to drop 10 of the charges against her.

The charges stem from a scheme against two of her clients where, using Washburn’s access as their power of attorney, she wired thousands or tens of thousands of dollars at a time in personal transactions for her own benefit, according to court documents.

Prosecutors said at Washburn’s virtual plea hearing on Friday that she’d owe around $233,000 total in restitution, a figure Washburn and her attorney, Paul Beers, disputed.

Washburn received her law license in 2011, working first out of a Roanoke-based civil firm and then as a prosecutor in Appomattox County and then in Campbell County. She left Campbell County in June 2015 for private practice in Forest and was named power of attorney for one of the victims in the case about five months later, according to court documents.