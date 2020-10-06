Lynchburg-area law officials apprehensive of momentum toward removing qualified immunity

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Lynchburg City Attorney Walter Erwin said if Virginia removed qualified immunity, it’d likely lead to a shift in police misconduct cases over to the state court system. Any city cases alleging excessive force or false arrests that he’s seen have been filed in federal court, where the winner is entitled to recover attorney’s fees on top of any damages awarded.

As Erwin pointed out, qualified immunity doesn’t prevent the lawsuit from being filed. It does, however, significantly narrow the scope of cases that survive in court to be heard — namely, cases that are very similar to others that’ve already been ruled on in court.

Advocates argue that threshold is prohibitive to people seeking justice when their civil rights have been violated.

Any momentum toward removing qualified immunity should be tempered with localities’ interests to “protect the public purse” when it comes to these types of lawsuits, Erwin said.

“One way or the other, the locality and the citizens of the locality are going to end up paying for that,” he said.

Lynchburg saw a costly end earlier this year to a lawsuit arising from criminal police misconduct.