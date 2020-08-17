Lynchburg-area regional jail administrator retiring

After eight years of heading up five jails in the Lynchburg region, Tim Trent will be retiring in January.
As administrator, Trent has ultimate oversight of more than 1,300 people awaiting trial or serving sentences at Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority facilities — the eighth largest jail system in the state, with a typical yearly operating budget of more than $30 million.
To jail authority board members, he leaves big shoes for his successor to fill.
He came to the authority in 2009 from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office and worked as assistant administrator to Elton Blackstock before taking his place in October 2012. Trent said Blackstock left the authority — which runs jails in Lynchburg and the counties of Amherst, Bedford, Campbell and Halifax — in great shape financially, and Trent wanted to keep it that way.
Authority board chairman Clif Tweedy said that’s indeed been the case under Trent’s tenure, which is important because five member jurisdictions pay into the authority’s budget.
“One thing Tim has done is he’s always looking for ways to save the authority’s money,” he said.
Besides that, he said, Trent has always worked collaboratively with law enforcement officials and other board members.
One major and continuous challenge in operating the region’s jails has been the intersection between incarceration and mental health issues, Trent said, calling the jail system the “largest mental health facility in the area” when it isn’t designed to be.
“I was seeing individuals with mental health issues keep getting arrested and keep coming into our jails, you know, it was like a revolving door,” he said.
To combat that, the authority worked with Horizon Behavioral Health to hire a forensic discharge planner who works directly with people exiting the jails. Trent said he’s seen 80% of people using that service stay out of jail. He also credited crisis intervention training, implemented at law enforcement agencies and other organizations, with helping divert people away from incarceration.
He said he foresees that intersection remaining an issue mainly at the state level, one that his successor will continue to have to grapple with. Trent also said he predicts current momentum for police reform shifting over into corrections operations, though he added, “I don’t really see anything wrong with how we do things now.”
Trent said his replacement should ideally be someone who listens to jail staff, can be open-minded and receptive of constructive criticism. He said he anticipates some current employees of the authority will apply.
Applications are being accepted through the end of the month by the jail board’s lawyer.
Tweedy said he would like to hire a candidate who’s had experience with law enforcement and jails, as well as someone who’s adept at personnel management, since the authority employs over 400 workers.
The new administrator will need to take on hiring staff and addressing turnover, along with planning replacement of major infrastructure systems like HVAC units and roofs within the next few years, Tweedy added.
He said an interview panel — made up of him and law enforcement officials from Bedford and Appomattox — will receive copies of applications from the authority’s lawyer and screen them to decide who to interview, which will likely happen sometime next month. The interview panel will be communicating with the board on the hiring process and the board will ultimately need to confirm the hire.
Lynchburg Police Chief Ryan Zuidema, who is also part of the interview panel, said he’d like to see an innovator who can look ahead to the changes taking place within the criminal justice field to asses where jails are headed as a whole — including changes the coronavirus pandemic is causing.
Shawne Farmer is executive director of Interfaith Outreach Association, which sends volunteers into the jails in Lynchburg and Amherst County weekly for life skills classes and other self-improvement programming for inmates. She said Interfaith has been grateful for the authority’s support and flexibility in allowing remote adjustments to the classes during the pandemic.
She said continued support of groups coming in to administer jail programs is important in keeping recidivism rates low.
“I think the more that can take place, the better off it would be for the person that’s incarcerated once they’re released,” she said.
Trent, 50, said he’d like to serve on the Virginia Board of Local and Regional Jails, to which he’s been a liaison committee member, or part of the Virginia Parole Board, which has recently come under fire for violating the law in a recent decision. Members of both boards are appointed by the governor.
In the immediate future, though, he said he intends to stay in the area and take things slow.
“I don’t want to be in charge anymore,” he said. “… I don’t want any stress whatsoever.”
That’ll include hobbies like hunting, fishing and golf, along with spending time with his father.
“It’s been very rewarding, don’t get me wrong, but it’s been very stressful … especially this year with the pandemic and the protests and with so much stuff going on,” he said. “It’s just time for me to go.”
