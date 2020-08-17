Lynchburg-area regional jail administrator retiring

“I was seeing individuals with mental health issues keep getting arrested and keep coming into our jails, you know, it was like a revolving door,” he said.

To combat that, the authority worked with Horizon Behavioral Health to hire a forensic discharge planner who works directly with people exiting the jails. Trent said he’s seen 80% of people using that service stay out of jail. He also credited crisis intervention training, implemented at law enforcement agencies and other organizations, with helping divert people away from incarceration.

He said he foresees that intersection remaining an issue mainly at the state level, one that his successor will continue to have to grapple with. Trent also said he predicts current momentum for police reform shifting over into corrections operations, though he added, “I don’t really see anything wrong with how we do things now.”

Trent said his replacement should ideally be someone who listens to jail staff, can be open-minded and receptive of constructive criticism. He said he anticipates some current employees of the authority will apply.

Applications are being accepted through the end of the month by the jail board’s lawyer.