Lynchburg, Bedford authorities set to receive grants for new equipment

The Lynchburg Police Department and Bedford County Sheriff’s Office are set to receive federal grant money from the Department of Homeland Security, according to a news release from the Virginia Department of Emergency Management.

The Homeland Security Grant Program supports emergency preparedness, equipment replacement, security operations, planning and exercise programs, and training for local governments and entities, including local police departments, according to the news release.

The Lynchburg Police Department was awarded $85,000 for a drone mobile command response vehicle, and the Bedford County Sheriff's Office will receive $29,000 for new barricade equipment, the state news release said.

“This mobile drone command response vehicle will allow us to store the [drone] equipment in the vehicle, have charging capabilities in the vehicle, and be able to respond quicker to scenes to be able to assist not only our community here in Lynchburg to keep our citizens safe, but also the surrounding counties, and assist them as needed,” said LPD spokesman Lt. Joel Hinkley. It is effectively a “mobile command post for the drones.”

The LPD started using drones in 2019 after a large, anonymous donation was made through the Lynchburg Police Department Foundation, Hinkley said.

In 2020, LPD officially formed a team of seven to handle the drone work, Hinkley said. Protocols for this division were created based on other agencies across the nation using the technology. The department received a certificate of authorization from the FAA to fly the drones in controlled airspaces for law enforcement use.

The department currently has five drones, Hinkley said, one of which has thermal imaging capabilities that helps in nighttime situations.

LPD’s drone team serves the police department as well as other city agencies and departments or agencies in neighboring localities.

“Because of the number of times that we’re being called out assisting all the different units of the Lynchburg Police Department, the city as a whole, and other agencies surrounding the LPD, the grant... came open, and we applied for a drone response vehicle,” Hinkley said.

Drones are used for a variety of work: missing-persons searches, vehicle wrecks, tactical operations, violent crime incidents, aid in search warrant executions, providing different and wider vantage points of a scene; the technology has aided the department in many instances already.

“One of the greatest things about the drones is, they can provide a live feed from a safe distance,” he said.

The drone team has gone out 20 times this year so far. Two people are required to operate a drone when deployed, according to FAA standards, Hinkley said: one person to operate the drone itself, and one to observe the drone, plus watch the live feed monitor, helping ensure the drone remains below 400 feet above ground level and away from obstructions.

Members of the drone team go through two to three months of training to become certified.

No local match would be required with this grant, Hinkley said. Acceptance of the money hinges on a future vote from Lynchburg City Council.

The Bedford County Sheriff's Office did not respond to requests for information about the new barricade equipment.

The two local grants were part of a total $11.5 million awarded to multiple agencies across Virginia.