Lynchburg Circuit Court, clerk's office close after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Lynchburg Circuit Court and the circuit court clerk's office closed for the day Wednesday after an employee tested positive Tuesday for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
In a news release, Lynchburg Circuit Court Clerk Todd Swisher said the building would be "appropriately cleaned and disinfected."
"The office and its staff are following established CDC protocols. The office is also reaching out to any other individuals who may have come in contact with the infected employee in an effort to notify them so they can take necessary precautions," the release said.
An official with the Virginia Department of Health's Central Virginia Health District previously has said the department cannot release specific information about COVID-19 cases, including employment details, due to patient confidentiality.
Lindsey Cawood, population health manager and public information officer at the health department, has noted that patients and organizations may release such info on their own.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.