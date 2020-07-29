Lynchburg Circuit Court, clerk's office close after employee tests positive for COVID-19
top story

Lynchburg Circuit Court, clerk's office close after employee tests positive for COVID-19

  • Updated
Only $3 for 13 weeks
Lynchburg Circuit Court

Lynchburg Circuit Court is shown in this 2016 file photo.

 News & Advance file photo

Lynchburg Circuit Court and the circuit court clerk's office closed for the day Wednesday after an employee tested positive Tuesday for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

In a news release, Lynchburg Circuit Court Clerk Todd Swisher said the building would be "appropriately cleaned and disinfected."

"The office and its staff are following established CDC protocols. The office is also reaching out to any other individuals who may have come in contact with the infected employee in an effort to notify them so they can take necessary precautions," the release said.

An official with the Virginia Department of Health's Central Virginia Health District previously has said the department cannot release specific information about COVID-19 cases, including employment details, due to patient confidentiality.

Lindsey Cawood, population health manager and public information officer at the health department, has noted that patients and organizations may release such info on their own.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert