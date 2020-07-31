Lynchburg Circuit Court Clerk's office closes again after positive COVID-19 tests

The Lynchburg Circuit Court Clerk’s office again closed on Friday after "additional employees" tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, according to a news release.
In a news release, Lynchburg Circuit Court Clerk Todd Swisher said the building would be closed Friday afternoon and Monday for cleaning and disinfecting.
The office and the circuit court were closed Wednesday after an employee of the clerk's office tested positive. It's unclear how many total employees in the office have tested positive.
An official with the Virginia Department of Health’s Central Virginia Health District previously has said the department cannot release specific information about COVID-19 cases, including employment details, due to patient confidentiality.
Lindsey Cawood, population health manager and public information officer at the health department, has noted that patients and organizations may release such info on their own.
As of Friday, the city of Lynchburg had seen 429 cases of COVID-19, with eight hospitalizations and two deaths, according to figures reported to the Virginia Department of Health.
