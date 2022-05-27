 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lynchburg City Council meeting called for school board appointments

Lynchburg City Council is scheduled for a special called meeting for 5 p.m. Tuesday to make three appointments to the Lynchburg City School Board, according to a news release from the city.

This week, council made interviews with the candidates available for public viewing as it prepares to make appointments.

Council will select from the following candidates for each district:

  • District 1: Clifton Reed, Anthony Andrews, Justin Hensley and Kevin Struble
  • District 2: Martin Day and Erin Cruz
  • District 3: Jason Fleshman, James Porter, Steven Smith and Gloria Preston

Those appointed to council will serve three-year terms, beginning on July 1, 2022 and expiring on June 30, 2025.

In addition to the school board appointments, council will be briefed on several items pushed from its May 24 work session, which include several conditional use permits and the Community Development Block Grant fiscal year 2023 action plan.

The meeting will be held in Council Chambers in City Hall at 900 Church Street.

The city also announced in a news release this week the cancellation of council's regularly scheduled June 14 meetings.

The next regularly scheduled City Council work session and regular meeting will be held Tuesday, June 28 at 4:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. respectively.

Lynchburg City Hall

Lynchburg City Hall

 The News & Advance file

