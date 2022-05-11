Lynchburg City Council updates code on leaving pets outside in extreme temperatures

As Lynchburg prepares for the return of summer heat, dog owners now will be required to find shelter for their pets if they are subject to "extreme weather" conditions for more than 30 minutes, following a code update by Lynchburg City Council on Tuesday.

Unanimously approved by council, the change now makes it illegal for any dog — or companion animal — owner to leave their pet outside and unattended for more than half an hour in temperatures below 32 degrees or above 95 degrees.

The reason for the change, according to City Attorney Matt Freedman, is to allow officers the opportunity to pursue lesser charges rather than the standard Class 1 misdemeanor of animal cruelty.

"Hypothetically, if an animal control officer or police officer was to come across a dog tied in the back of a pickup truck that was suffering in some way, it would still have recourse to be able to act. This is just a different means to be able to pursue a lesser offense," Freedman told council.

Additionally, the ordinance says it will be unlawful for any person to confine a dog or companion animal inside a motor vehicle for more than a period of 15 minutes if the outdoor temperature is 75 degrees or greater. However, the individual would not face charges if the engine and air conditioning in the car are operating and the animal is secured inside the cabin.

Chief Animal Warden Ryan Ball said the decision to include that language is because opening windows "really has no effect on lessening the temperature inside the vehicle," according to several veterinary studies the department looked in to.

Instead of being found guilty of a Class 1 misdemeanor, the offense for breaking this ordinance would amount to a Class 4 misdemeanor, according to Freedman.

The amendment also includes language about dog houses. According to the ordinance, all "doghouses or shelters must have a windbreak at the entrance."

It continues by saying, "if the temperature is between 85 degrees Fahrenheit and 95 degrees Fahrenheit, then the shelter must be properly shaded and must not readily conduct heat."

The updates will go into effect immediately, according to Ball.

