Lynchburg close to record-breaking number of homicides

Sunday’s homicide on Park Avenue marked the eighth in Lynchburg so far this year, a figure police say is edging close to making 2021 one of the deadliest years in recent memory.
Alfonzo Lynn Spinner, 36, of Lynchburg, was arrested Sunday afternoon and charged with second-degree murder and using a firearm in a felony from the early morning shooting.
Officers arrested him after finding 65-year-old Gary Douglas Braxton, also of Lynchburg, suffering from a gunshot wound near the 1800 block of Park Avenue, according to the Lynchburg Police Department. Braxton died shortly afterward at the hospital.
Lynchburg Police Lt. Adam Sexton said Monday the two men knew each other, but he wouldn’t release any further details.
While Sunday’s shooting marks the city’s eighth homicide in 2021 so far, it’s the fourth one where someone’s been charged. Sexton said investigators are aware of leads and persons of interest they want to speak to more in regard to the unsolved homicides, but didn’t provide any further details.
LPD recorded eight homicides in the entirety of 2018, which was the highest number the department had seen since at least 2000, the earliest year for which LPD has provided homicide numbers and a year when the city saw three homicides.
Sexton, who’s been with the department for 22 years, said those figures are “sobering.” He cited a summer partnership between LPD and federal law enforcement to track down and arrest those with outstanding warrants and a yet-unnamed enforcement program that’ll “target violent offenders and go after people that are in possession of guns that are committing violent crimes” as initiatives to try and keep that number from growing.
He mentioned firearm thefts, especially from vehicles, as factors in these crimes — something Chief Zuidema also spoke to earlier in the year.
This spate of violence comes as city police are continuing to face staffing shortages — LPD spokesperson Carrie Dungan said Monday that LPD currently has 23 vacancies and 42 functional vacancies, which count officers that are off on active duty or vacation.
LPD still is investigating another shooting that happened over the weekend, Sexton said, that one sending a woman to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries from Sandusky Park on Saturday night.
Investigators have described the suspects as a group of men who left the area on foot from the main park entrance, and Sexton said they’ve continued to canvass the area and seek out any relevant surveillance footage from the area that evening. He said police don’t believe the two shootings were related, and didn’t know the condition of the woman Monday or whether she was still in the hospital.
Spinner is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Oct. 22 and, in the meantime, is being held without bail at the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center.