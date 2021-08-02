Lynchburg close to record-breaking number of homicides

Sunday’s homicide on Park Avenue marked the eighth in Lynchburg so far this year, a figure police say is edging close to making 2021 one of the deadliest years in recent memory.

Alfonzo Lynn Spinner, 36, of Lynchburg, was arrested Sunday afternoon and charged with second-degree murder and using a firearm in a felony from the early morning shooting.

Officers arrested him after finding 65-year-old Gary Douglas Braxton, also of Lynchburg, suffering from a gunshot wound near the 1800 block of Park Avenue, according to the Lynchburg Police Department. Braxton died shortly afterward at the hospital.

Lynchburg Police Lt. Adam Sexton said Monday the two men knew each other, but he wouldn’t release any further details.

While Sunday’s shooting marks the city’s eighth homicide in 2021 so far, it’s the fourth one where someone’s been charged. Sexton said investigators are aware of leads and persons of interest they want to speak to more in regard to the unsolved homicides, but didn’t provide any further details.

LPD recorded eight homicides in the entirety of 2018, which was the highest number the department had seen since at least 2000, the earliest year for which LPD has provided homicide numbers and a year when the city saw three homicides.