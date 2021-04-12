Lynchburg fire captain sues city and high-ranking officials, alleging constitutional violations

Wodicka said he could not comment on any punitive actions taken against Misjuns. Erwin said he was not aware of any action taken against Misjuns at this time.

In the complaint, it says Wormser ordered Misjuns to attend an "interrogation" following the posts to discuss citizen complaints, many of them from Hill City Pride, a local LGBTQ organization, and informed him he was under investigation for social media statements making "political criticisms" of Mayor MaryJane Dolan. Wormser directed Misjuns not to discuss the issue outside of a short list of people, the lawsuit states.

Misjuns posted a petition in mid-March calling for Dolan to "denounce cancel culture or resign," and the complaint states that Dolan, Wodicka and Vice Mayor Beau Wright conspired to deny his constitutional rights.

Regarding the lawsuit, Erwin said the city could not discuss litigation in a public setting, but the City Attorney's Office would be making the "appropriate arrangements to handle the lawsuit" and file responses for all of the defendants.

"I would just point out that it’s very easy to make allegations in a lawsuit," Erwin said. "It’s much different to actually be able to prove that they’re true."